The truth about sebum: What those tiny dots on your nose really mean

Hands up if you’ve looked in the mirror and wondered why your skin is marred by little flesh-toned, light brown or grey dots, especially on your nose, chin and even cheeks.

Here’s the kicker: These “dots”, which often get mistaken for blackheads, cannot be permanently removed.

But the good news is that their appearance can be minimised.

They are sebaceous filaments, which are “natural, tiny thread-like structures that line the walls of your pores and their role is to help guide sebum from the sebaceous glands to the surface of your skin”, explained Dr Lee Hwee Chyen, dermatologist and medical director, Epi Dermatology & Laser Specialist Clinic.

However, when the skin produces more oil, these filaments can appear more prominent, which results in the tiny “dots” on your skin.

So does that make sebum the enemy?

Sebum is the “oily substance naturally produced by our sebaceous glands. It protects our skin barrier and also moisturises our skin’s surface. It’s made up of a mixture of ‘lipids’ or fatty molecules, including triglycerides, wax esters, squalene and fatty acids”, added Dr Lee.

Also, according to Dr Pamela Chong, aesthetic doctor at Epion Clinic, “sebum by itself is not black or dirty, it’s a vital component of healthy skin, but imbalances in production or shedding can lead to issues like sebum clogs, which are often under the surface and less visible".

For this reason, a diligent pore-cleansing routine is needed to prevent build-up and ensure that skin remains clean and clear.