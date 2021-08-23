Sensitive skin or eczema: How can you tell and what can you do about it?

Itching, rashes, redness, stinging and peeling – we’ve all experienced one or several of these skin symptoms at some point in our life. For many of us, the occasional bout of skin irritation may be brought about by skincare products that don't quite agree with our skin – perhaps you were trying out a new retinoid product, or simply a cleanser or exfoliant that’s too harsh.

For the rest of us, however, these symptoms are chronic, which means they persist, diminishing at times and flaring up very frequently. This may happen to you even though you are taking particular care not to irritate your skin and are only using products that are designed to be gentle on the skin.