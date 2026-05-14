Beyond K-beauty: 7 under-the-radar Korean fashion brands to discover in Seoul
From sophisticated silhouettes and preppy-luxe aesthetics to playful street style, there’s something for every occasion.
When planning a trip to Seoul, K-beauty is a given. But beyond cult skincare and viral makeup, the city’s fashion scene deserves equal attention.
And no, we’re not referring to the usual suspects – brands like Martin Kim, Mardi Mercredi and Marithe Francois Girbaud that dominate your social media feed.
Korean fashion thrives on contrast. Think relaxed silhouettes offset by sharp tailoring, or oversized hoodies styled with the sweetest, most feminine skirts. It’s this balance of effortlessness and intention that defines the aesthetic – polished, but never overdone.
While K-pop idols are often seen in luxury labels, their off-duty wardrobes tell a different story. Blackpink’s Jennie, for instance, frequently turns to Glowny for its blend of cosy basics, romantic accents and cool-girl ease.
For a quick immersion into Seoul’s trend landscape, multi-label stores like Musinsa and A Land (often dubbed the fashion equivalent of Olive Young) are essential stops. But if you’re seeking something more distinctive – pieces that go beyond logo-driven dressing – these seven womenswear labels are worth adding to your itinerary.
1. THE RYE
Minimalism meets quiet sophistication at The Rye. This Seoul-based label refines everyday dressing through soft tailoring and clean, classic lines.
Expect cashmere knits paired with versatile blazers, tweed jackets layered over delicate slip dresses, and fluid silhouettes that move effortlessly between work and weekend. While neutrals dominate, thoughtful injections of colour – daffodil yellow, cerulean blue and sage green – add freshness to a considered wardrobe.
The result is understated yet polished, echoing a certain French “je ne sais quoi” that feels both modern and timeless.
Where to buy: Visit The Rye for more details.
2. ROLAROLA
With fans like Aespa’s Karina, Itzy's Yuna and ambassador Ive’s Wonyoung, RolaRola has cemented its appeal among Seoul’s MZ generation.
The brand leans into a Y2K-inspired aesthetic, blending sporty-cute elements with romantic details. Think graphic tees, knitwear, flirty skirts and playful co-ords. But beyond the ruffles and bows lies a versatile range – preppy outerwear, vintage-inspired pieces and even swimwear.
Guided by its “three Hs” – happy, healthy and humorous – RolaRola delivers fashion that feels joyful and unapologetically youthful.
Where to buy: Multiple locations including Itaewon, Jongno, Lotte Department Store (Myeongdong) and The Hyundai Seoul. The brand also offers international shipping via its global website too.
3. FOLNUA
Best known for its sleek, understated handbags, Folnua extends its design language into womenswear with equal finesse.
Inspired by travel and everyday moments, the collections reinterpret classic silhouettes with a modern sensibility. From lace-trimmed cardigans to softly structured tweed jackets, each piece transitions seamlessly from office hours to weekend outings.
It’s a one-stop destination for a cohesive wardrobe – complete with shoes and accessories to match.
Where to buy: Visit Folnua for more details. The brand also ships to Singapore via Musina Global.
4. NOTHING WRITTEN
For those drawn to quiet luxury, Nothing Written offers a masterclass in refined minimalism.
Defined by a muted palette of blacks, greys and earthy tones, the brand focuses on texture, cut and craftsmanship rather than overt branding. Expect buttery leather jackets, elevated knitwear and sharply tailored trousers designed for longevity.
Each piece is deliberate, wearable and effortlessly sophisticated – ideal for building a timeless wardrobe.
Where to buy: Visit Nothing Written for details.
5. TANNAT
Founded in 2021, Tannat captures a soft, romantic sensibility that resonates with Seoul’s 20- and 30-something crowd.
Structured silhouettes are softened with lace, ruffles and pastel hues, resulting in pieces that feel feminine without being overly precious. From breezy blouses to relaxed co-ord sets, the brand is equally suited for a picnic by the Han River or everyday wear in warmer climates.
It’s understated charm at its most wearable.
Where to buy: Visit Nothing Written for more information. The brand also ships to Singapore via W Concept.
6. PAKUA
The sister label to Kim Min-ju, Pakua translates the designer’s whimsical vision into more accessible, everyday streetwear.
Expect bold colours, playful graphics and relaxed silhouettes – think slouchy hoodies, voluminous skirts and easy tank tops. While rooted in Kim’s imaginative aesthetic, Pakua brings a casual, youthful energy that feels primed for off-duty idol style.
Where to buy: Visit Pakua for more details.
7. UMBER POSTPAST
Drawing on traditional dyeing techniques and natural materials, the brand reinterprets heritage Korean craftsmanship through a contemporary lens. The result is a collection that feels both grounded and forward-thinking – from silk shirts and wool trousers to statement outerwear.
A standout piece is the mud-dyed silk trench coat, which combines relaxed tailoring with striking fabric contrasts for a look that is equal parts timeless and directional.
Whether you’re curating a capsule wardrobe or simply looking to bring home something unique, these labels offer a deeper glimpse into Seoul’s evolving fashion identity – one that balances tradition, individuality and effortless style.
Where to buy: Visit Umber Postpast for more details.