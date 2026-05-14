Beyond K-beauty: 7 under-the-radar Korean fashion brands to discover in Seoul

When planning a trip to Seoul, K-beauty is a given. But beyond cult skincare and viral makeup, the city’s fashion scene deserves equal attention.

And no, we’re not referring to the usual suspects – brands like Martin Kim, Mardi Mercredi and Marithe Francois Girbaud that dominate your social media feed.

Korean fashion thrives on contrast. Think relaxed silhouettes offset by sharp tailoring, or oversized hoodies styled with the sweetest, most feminine skirts. It’s this balance of effortlessness and intention that defines the aesthetic – polished, but never overdone.

While K-pop idols are often seen in luxury labels, their off-duty wardrobes tell a different story. Blackpink’s Jennie, for instance, frequently turns to Glowny for its blend of cosy basics, romantic accents and cool-girl ease.

For a quick immersion into Seoul’s trend landscape, multi-label stores like Musinsa and A Land (often dubbed the fashion equivalent of Olive Young) are essential stops. But if you’re seeking something more distinctive – pieces that go beyond logo-driven dressing – these seven womenswear labels are worth adding to your itinerary.