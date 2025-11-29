Face masks for three-year-olds? Dermatologists sound alarm over ‘Sephora kids’ craze

Should children be using beauty face masks? Dermatologists say no, but a growing number of companies are targeting a new generation of kids who have grown up with TikTok skincare and make-up routines.

The cosmetics industry and parts of the internet have been abuzz since the launch of Rini earlier this month, a beauty company pitched at children as young as three and backed by Canadian actress Shay Mitchell.

Its bundle of five child hydrating face masks, including "everyday" varieties named Puppy, Panda, and Unicorn, sells for around US$35 dollars (S$45) on its website.