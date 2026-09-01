Sephora launches Olive Young K-beauty Edit in Singapore on Sep 2 – here's what you can expect

If you follow K-beauty closely, you’ll know that discovering the next cult product is rarely the problem. Getting your hands on it is.

A new toner pad, PDRN serum or barrier cream can start trending in Seoul and land on our feeds almost instantaneously, yet finding the exact product in Singapore from a retailer, where you can actually swatch, sample and ask questions, can take considerably longer.

That gap is about to get smaller.

Starting Wednesday (Sep 2), Sephora will bringing the Olive Young K-Beauty Edit to Singapore as part of a global partnership between the beauty giant and South Korea’s leading health and beauty retailer.

The collaboration made its debut in the US in August before arriving in Southeast Asia, with Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand among the first markets in the region. Over 20 Korean beauty brands, with more than 180 products, will be made available across Sephora stores in all three countries.