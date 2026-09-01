Sephora launches Olive Young K-beauty Edit in Singapore on Sep 2 – here's what you can expect
The Sephora x Olive Young K-beauty Edit is finally in Singapore, bringing cult K-beauty brands including Dr Althea, Bioheal Boh, Rejuran and Celimax closer to home.
If you follow K-beauty closely, you’ll know that discovering the next cult product is rarely the problem. Getting your hands on it is.
A new toner pad, PDRN serum or barrier cream can start trending in Seoul and land on our feeds almost instantaneously, yet finding the exact product in Singapore from a retailer, where you can actually swatch, sample and ask questions, can take considerably longer.
That gap is about to get smaller.
Starting Wednesday (Sep 2), Sephora will bringing the Olive Young K-Beauty Edit to Singapore as part of a global partnership between the beauty giant and South Korea’s leading health and beauty retailer.
The collaboration made its debut in the US in August before arriving in Southeast Asia, with Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand among the first markets in the region. Over 20 Korean beauty brands, with more than 180 products, will be made available across Sephora stores in all three countries.
For K-beauty devotees, Olive Young needs little introduction. Walk into one of its stores in Seoul and you’re effectively looking at a real-time snapshot of what Korea is buying: the ingredients gaining traction, emerging brands building cult followings and products graduating from insider favourites to beauty must-haves. That ability to identify what’s next is precisely what makes this partnership exciting.
The assortment has been curated by Olive Young using its understanding of Korean beauty trends, consumer preferences and product performance, while Sephora brings its own expertise in turning product discovery into something more approachable and experiential.
“Southeast Asia is one of the most dynamic and trend-connected beauty markets in the world,” said Kristina Strunz, managing director of Sephora Southeast Asia & Oceania in a media release. “Our consumers see what is emerging in Korea almost instantly and increasingly expect to discover it just as quickly.”
The Singapore edit will include brands such as Bioheal Boh, Torhop, Beplain, Ongredients, Make P:rem, Cell Fusion C, Rejuran, and Dr Althea. For anyone already deep in the K-beauty rabbit hole, several will be familiar. For everyone else, that's rather the point: Olive Young has done the filtering for you.
And this isn't simply just another shelf of Korean skincare.
Sephora Ion Orchard will become one of three regional K-Beauty Discovery Launchpads, alongside Fahrenheit 88 in Kuala Lumpur and Siam Center in Bangkok. The limited-time spaces are designed around trend edits, hero routines, beauty education, sampling and interactive experiences – giving shoppers the opportunity to understand why a product is trending rather than simply encountering another viral serum online.
“At Sephora, we are constantly evolving our assortment to bring our clients the brands, products and innovators shaping beauty around the world,” said Pallavi Naidu, vice president of merchandising, Sephora Asia, in a statement.
The partnership, she added, combines Olive Young’s knowledge of Korea’s “fast-moving beauty landscape” with Sephora’s expertise in curating for its customers.
For Sephora, which has spent more than a decade building its K-beauty offering across skincare, makeup, haircare and fragrance, the partnership feels like a logical next chapter. But for shoppers, its appeal is refreshingly simple.
There are freebies, too. Spend S$65 on the Sephora x Olive Young K-beauty Edit to receive an exclusive insulated tote bag, available across Sephora stores, the app and website. Or spend S$40 at the Ion Orchard Launchpad for a Tyvek pouch, while stocks last.
No Seoul flight, forwarding address or strategically empty suitcase required.