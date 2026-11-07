Sheila Sim on her runway return at Chanel in Sydney: ‘I represent women who have forgotten to love themselves’

For Singaporean model-actress Sheila Sim, walking the runway at Chanel’s Cruise 2026/27 show in Sydney, Australia, was more than a fashion moment. It was a personal homecoming, one that celebrated not just her enduring relationship with the French luxury house, but also the woman she has become.

Post-show, Sim shared her experience on social media. She wrote: “It's been over ten years, and I honestly never thought I'd feel that again. But the moment I stepped out, something in me came alive. It felt like coming home to a part of myself I'd quietly set aside.”