Sheila Sim on her runway return at Chanel in Sydney: ‘I represent women who have forgotten to love themselves’
After over a decade away from the runway, Singaporean model-actress Sheila Sim makes a memorable return at Chanel’s Cruise 2026/27 show in Sydney, Australia, reflecting on motherhood, newfound confidence and her enduring relationship with the French luxury house.
For Singaporean model-actress Sheila Sim, walking the runway at Chanel’s Cruise 2026/27 show in Sydney, Australia, was more than a fashion moment. It was a personal homecoming, one that celebrated not just her enduring relationship with the French luxury house, but also the woman she has become.
Post-show, Sim shared her experience on social media. She wrote: “It's been over ten years, and I honestly never thought I'd feel that again. But the moment I stepped out, something in me came alive. It felt like coming home to a part of myself I'd quietly set aside.”
The show was held on Nov 5 (Thu) at The Cutaway, beneath Barangaroo Reserve in Sydney. The runway show marked the next chapter of creative director Matthieu Blazy’s first Cruise collection for Chanel, following its debut in Biarritz, France, in April.
From the iconic little black dress and double C motif to nautical stripes and maritime-inspired silhouettes, Blazy revisited Chanel’s design vocabulary through innovative textures, fluid shapes and pieces conceived for the many rhythms of contemporary life.
The venue itself was equally evocative. Located in Gadigal Country, The Cutaway's natural sandstone architecture provided a dramatic backdrop for an Art Deco-inspired setting.
A palette of black and beige, mirrored surfaces, pale carpeting and carefully curated objects transformed five interconnected rooms into intimate spaces, some recalling Gabrielle Chanel’s legendary apartment at 31 Rue Cambon in Paris. The result was an elegant interplay between architecture and nature, intimacy and openness, much like the collection itself.
Yet among the show's memorable moments was Sim making her return to the runway after over a decade away.
Speaking to CNA Lifestyle via WhatsApp after the show, Sim reflected on how different the experience felt this time around.
“Modelling is definitely not new to me, but I have not been on the runway in the last ten years or so. And coming back again on the runway this time feels extremely different,” she said.
“I think, for one, because I am older, I am more mature. I'm at a different season and stage of my life. I'm 42 years old now, with two kids.”
Where her younger self once approached the runway with nerves and insecurity, Sim now finds herself embracing the spotlight with a confidence shaped by motherhood, experience and personal growth.
“I used to feel very jittery and very nervous and very insecure every time I'm on the runway,” she admitted. “But even though nothing has changed, it feels like everything has changed.”
For Sim, the significance of her return extends beyond fashion. It is also about visibility and representation, particularly for women who may have placed their own identities and aspirations on the back burner after becoming mothers.
“It feels like I am on the runway representing a group of women that has been forgotten,” she said. “I represent a group of women who have forgotten to love themselves after motherhood, devoting their entire being to their family and not remembering to love themselves.
“It feels to me that I have evolved, and that's how it felt this time on the runway.”
It is a sentiment that feels especially resonant in the context of Blazy’s vision for Chanel, one that embraces individuality and the multifaceted identities of women rather than prescribing a singular ideal.
Sim, who has enjoyed a longstanding relationship with the house, sees this latest chapter as a reflection of her own journey.
“They have supported me through when I was single, before I got married, before I met my husband, and during my wedding, and now, even after being a mum of two,” she said.
“They have seen me through different seasons of my life, and I'm so grateful and so thankful that Matthieu is now able to translate this story that I have with Chanel into a story that many, many women have with Chanel.”
She also expressed her appreciation for the designer’s inclusive approach to femininity.
“He sees women in a vision that is so accepting and so embracing. He sees them in different personalities, he sees them in different colours, he sees them in different silhouettes.”
Beyond the glamour of the runway, Sim's affection for Chanel has deepened through years of personal encounters with the people and craftsmanship behind the house.
Recalling her visit to the collection's re-see earlier that morning, she reflected on Gabrielle Chanel’s philosophy of creating garments that are as beautiful on the inside as they are on the outside, even in details that remain unseen.
“Knowing the people that work in the company, seeing their dedication, seeing how passionate they are towards the brand, it is what makes me love Chanel more than ever,” she shared.
For Sim, these experiences have offered a rare perspective to the French house, allowing her to appreciate the creative philosophy and human stories behind its collections.
And perhaps that is what made her Sydney runway appearance particularly meaningful.