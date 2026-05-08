Shanghai shopping guide: Top menswear brands trending on Xiaohongshu to explore in 2026
From hidden gems to established names, these labels are worth seeking out on your next shopping trip.
A meeting point of East and West, Shanghai is firmly established as one of the world’s most exciting shopping capitals. Often described as China’s most cosmopolitan city, its evolution from a humble fishing and agricultural settlement into a global commercial powerhouse has created fertile ground for everything from international luxury houses to homegrown craftsmanship and fast-moving trends.
Of course, the city’s mega malls are a draw in their own right – but Shanghai’s real charm lies in its neighbourhoods, each with a distinct retail personality. Xintiandi offers polished dining and upscale shopping in a heritage setting, while the Former French Concession is a playground of leafy streets lined with indie boutiques and cool cafes. Meanwhile, Nanjing Road delivers the full spectacle of big-name luxury along one of the world’s busiest shopping boulevards.
What truly sets Shanghai apart, however, is its access to contemporary Chinese labels – especially menswear. The country’s menswear market reached an estimated US$12 billion (S$15.2 billion) in 2024 and continues to grow – projected to reach US$18.04 billion by 2033, fuelled by a new generation of style-conscious consumers. Today’s demand spans everything from relaxed tailoring to streetwear, with local brands redefining what modern Chinese fashion looks like.
And if you want a pulse check on what’s trending, look no further than Xiaohongshu (also known as RedNote), China’s influential lifestyle platform. According to its users, these are some of the Chinese menswear brands worth adding to your Shanghai shopping itinerary:
NICE RICE: FOR THE UNDERSTATED DRESSER
If your style leans towards quiet sophistication, Nice Rice is a must-visit. Founded in 2018, this Shanghai-based label champions timeless, logo-free essentials that prioritise cut and quality over fleeting trends. Think oversized T-shirts, relaxed shorts, and a predominantly monochromatic palette, punctuated by earthy seasonal tones like sand, beige, and olive. Its flagship store on Huaihai Road is equally considered – a modern reinterpretation of a traditional Chinese courtyard, complete with a cafe for a leisurely retail experience.
Prices start from 168 yuan (S$31) for a t-shirt.
Located at 795-1 Huaihaizhonglu, Huangpu-qu, Shanghai.
MONDAY SLEEPING CLUB: FOR THE STREETWEAR ENTHUSIAST
Laid-back, playful, and just a little irreverent, Monday Sleeping Club is streetwear with a sense of humour. Launched in 2022, the brand was conceived as an antidote to the dreaded Monday blues, channelling a carefree spirit through easy staples like hoodies, tees, and caps. Its Yanqing Road store has also become something of a social media hotspot, drawing in shoppers eager to capture its effortlessly cool vibe.
Prices start from 188 yuan (S$35) for a cap.
Located at 72, Yanqinglu, Xuhui-qu, Shanghai.
CROQUIS: FOR THE FASHION DANDY
The most established name on this list and founded in 2005, Croquis has long been a favourite among those with a more refined eye. Rooted in elegance, modernity, and texture, the brand is known for its use of high-quality fabrics, sharp tailoring, and inventive silhouettes. From boxy bomber jackets to wide-legged utilitarian trousers, Croquis strikes a balance between sophistication and subtle experimentation.
Prices start from 939 yuan (S$175) for a denim jacket.
Located at L3 Raffles City, 268 Xizangzhonglu, Huangpu-qu, Shanghai.
COMMON SCENTS: FOR THE CITY SOPHISTICATE
For those who enjoy dressing up – even on an ordinary day – Common Scents offers a polished yet approachable take on menswear. The seven-year-old brand blends workwear influences with contemporary silhouettes, producing pieces like relaxed jackets and loose-fit denim that feel both current and versatile. Its physical stores, including a standout location at Gate-M West Bund Dream Centre, mirror its aesthetic: warm wood tones meet raw concrete for a space that feels understated, modern, and quietly confident.
In a city where trends move at lightning speed, these brands offer a glimpse into the evolving identity of Chinese menswear – one that is increasingly confident, diverse, and globally relevant. Whether you’re after minimalist staples or statement streetwear, Shanghai delivers a shopping experience that’s as dynamic as the city itself.
Prices start from 599 yuan (S$112) for a shirt.
Located at South Section, Gate-M West Bund Dream Centre, Longhuajiedao, Xuhui-qu, Shanghai.
BLACKHEAD: FOR THE STYLE REBEL
Spotted on Chinese celebrities such as Lay Zhang, Dylan Wang, and the It boy of the moment, Zhang Linghe, Blackhead’s unisex jewellery pieces channel an edgy, rebellious spirit, drawing on goth, cyberpunk, and Y2K influences for maximum impact. The label’s colour palette of predominantly black and silver rejects the whimsy and romanticism of traditional jewellery styles. Besides jewellery, Blackhead also stocks sunglasses, bags, and hats in its stores, which are decorated with avant-garde installations that embody the brand’s subversive attitude.
Prices start from 99 yuan (S$18) for a ring.
Located at 248 Anfulu, Xuhui-qu, Shanghai.