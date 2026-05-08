Shanghai shopping guide: Top menswear brands trending on Xiaohongshu to explore in 2026

A meeting point of East and West, Shanghai is firmly established as one of the world’s most exciting shopping capitals. Often described as China’s most cosmopolitan city, its evolution from a humble fishing and agricultural settlement into a global commercial powerhouse has created fertile ground for everything from international luxury houses to homegrown craftsmanship and fast-moving trends.

Of course, the city’s mega malls are a draw in their own right – but Shanghai’s real charm lies in its neighbourhoods, each with a distinct retail personality. Xintiandi offers polished dining and upscale shopping in a heritage setting, while the Former French Concession is a playground of leafy streets lined with indie boutiques and cool cafes. Meanwhile, Nanjing Road delivers the full spectacle of big-name luxury along one of the world’s busiest shopping boulevards.

What truly sets Shanghai apart, however, is its access to contemporary Chinese labels – especially menswear. The country’s menswear market reached an estimated US$12 billion (S$15.2 billion) in 2024 and continues to grow – projected to reach US$18.04 billion by 2033, fuelled by a new generation of style-conscious consumers. Today’s demand spans everything from relaxed tailoring to streetwear, with local brands redefining what modern Chinese fashion looks like.

And if you want a pulse check on what’s trending, look no further than Xiaohongshu (also known as RedNote), China’s influential lifestyle platform. According to its users, these are some of the Chinese menswear brands worth adding to your Shanghai shopping itinerary: