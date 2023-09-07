Shrek-themed Crocs expected to be released this September

Pretty soon, you'll be able to show the world that you're a believer. Multiple outlets are reporting that footwear brand Crocs is collaborating with the Shrek franchise to release Shrek-themed Crocs sometime in September.

The eye-catching footwear is expected to have Shrek's signature slime-green as a base colour, with a speckled patterning.

The slip-ons will also come with nose and ear attachments, modelled after Shrek himself, so that wearers can recreate his head on their feet.