What went into SIA's new Pazzion cabin crew shoes after 31 months of development

Singapore Airlines (SIA) will progressively introduce new closed-toe shoes for its female cabin crew from January 2027, replacing the open-toe sandals that have long been part of the airline's signature uniform.

Developed over 31 months in collaboration with Singapore footwear brand Pazzion, the new wedge shoes feature SIA's signature batik motif and colour variations corresponding to different cabin crew ranks.

The change follows a review aimed at improving safety, comfort and support while meeting the practical demands of working onboard, an SIA spokesperson told CNA Lifestyle.

Currently, female cabin crew alternate between open-toe sandals and closed-toe slingbacks during different phases of a flight. The new design will allow them to wear the same pair throughout their duties.

Made from genuine leather with thicker lambskin insoles, the shoes are designed to provide greater cushioning and support, while the closed-toe design offers additional protection against spills and falling objects.

The airline did not announce a specific date when all female cabin crew will have transitioned to the new footwear.