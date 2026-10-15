This Singaporean shoemaker moved to Kyoto to make barefoot shoes by hand

But a 2014 trip to Kyoto to visit her sister sent her in another direction. Chin attended several workshops at a nearby leather studio and was immediately drawn to the unforgiving nature of the material.

“With leather, you can see where you make a mistake, whereas you can probably disguise it in fabrics,” she said. “There’s no cheating. If you want to do it well, then you have to spend the time to master it.”

At the end of the workshops, she asked the Japanese leather artisan, over Google Translate, if she could return to learn more.

“Whenever you’re ready, just come back,” he replied.

It took Chin about two and a half years to save enough money. In the meantime, she learnt Japanese, eventually passing the upper-intermediate N2 proficiency exam.

In 2016, she returned to Kyoto and spent roughly a year apprenticing with the artisan, learning through the daily rhythm of production rather than a formal syllabus.

“There was something new every day,” she said. “As I was helping him to craft something, he would teach me the steps naturally.”

WHEN MAKING BECAME TOO MUCH

Back in Singapore, Chin launched her own leather accessories label, Senkoubou, in 2018, making bags, wallets and other small leather goods. Its name was a play on the Japanese pronunciation of her surname and koubou, meaning “workshop”.

The business grew, but so did the demands of running a one-person craft operation. During the pandemic, Chin took on too many custom jobs and found herself confronting a basic limitation of making everything by hand: Her income depended on how much she could physically produce.

“Your hands don’t move, you don’t get paid,” she said.

Wanting a reset, she enrolled at a reputable shoemaking school in Tokyo, initially to expand her technical skills rather than start a shoe business.