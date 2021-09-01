Ever wondered just how dirty your old bath sponge and facial brush are?

Many of us keep an entire arsenal of beauty essentials in our bathroom. Besides skincare and body-care products, these also include tools such as your electronic facial-cleansing device or brush, or perhaps a washcloth and a sponge or two.

You’re probably using them daily to keep your skin clean, but have you ever considered how clean these tools and devices actually are, before applying them to your face and body?

As we all know, microbes thrive in a warm, moist environment, which is the exact condition that exists in most bathrooms.

It could be worse, should your bathroom not have any windows – mould may grow on damp surfaces, and these include those on your sponges, towels and cleansing devices.

Dr Kok Wai Leong, a dermatologist at DS Skin & Wellness Clinic, explained that bathrooms can indeed be a breeding ground for micro-organisms like bacteria, fungi and even viruses.

“This is primarily due to the humid environment, lack of ventilation, as well as the sources for physical contamination. These factors contribute to the accelerated growth of microbes,” he said.