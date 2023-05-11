From Dior to La Mer, pamper your mum with these 7 reformulated skincare classics for Mother’s Day

It’s often said that the only constant in life is change. And if that means beauty brands keep working on improving their skincare formulas to deliver better results, we're here for it.

At times, a formula can change almost annually. But brands might also prefer to take their time and only improve their product when a new discovery truly wows them.

And because our mums deserve the best, this Mother’s Day, give her the gift of a radiant and youthful complexion with these improved legacy skincare icons.