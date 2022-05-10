Is your skin ruled by your menstrual cycle? Here's how to deal with acne and dry skin

As if having to deal with PMS is not hard enough – many women also face skin issues like acne breakouts around that time of the month. It’s a fact that your skin condition will change throughout your cycle, thanks to the impact of hormonal fluctuations. The extent of these effects, though, will vary from woman to woman.

Dermatologist Dr Stephanie Ho, of Stephanie Ho Dermatology, confirmed this, adding that there will be certain days when a woman can expect to have clearer, better skin, and other times during her menstrual cycle that may bring about the onset of acne, an increase in oil production, and – at the other extreme – skin dryness and even dermatitis. Some of us may notice this happening, while others blissfully sail past every month with nary a hormonal zit popping up on their skin.

For those in the former group, these changes are inevitable, unfortunately. But there are things you can do to make hormonal shifts easier on your skin, thankfully. Learn to work with these changes by giving skin the specific care and products it needs as it transitions throughout your menstrual cycle.

PMS? YOUR SKIN SUFFERS, TOO (THE LUTEAL PHASE)