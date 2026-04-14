The rise of skin-first beauty: Why skincare-infused foundations are taking over

The idea of infusing skincare ingredients into foundation isn’t new. But in recent years, skincare-infused makeup has evolved from a niche category into a mainstream beauty movement – driven by changing consumer expectations and a deeper understanding of skin health.

A SHIFT IN BEAUTY DEMANDS

A decade ago, foundations were designed primarily to deliver a flawless, matte finish. Their formulas focused on oil control, long wear, and texture-smoothing effects. While some offered hydration, they lacked the serum-like benefits seen in today’s base makeup.

Now, the skin-first beauty trend is redefining what foundation can do. Modern formulas combine cosmetic coverage with active skincare ingredients, offering lightweight, breathable textures that hydrate, protect, and even improve the skin over time.