The rise of skin-first beauty: Why skincare-infused foundations are taking over
Better skin can now come from your foundation.
The idea of infusing skincare ingredients into foundation isn’t new. But in recent years, skincare-infused makeup has evolved from a niche category into a mainstream beauty movement – driven by changing consumer expectations and a deeper understanding of skin health.
A SHIFT IN BEAUTY DEMANDS
A decade ago, foundations were designed primarily to deliver a flawless, matte finish. Their formulas focused on oil control, long wear, and texture-smoothing effects. While some offered hydration, they lacked the serum-like benefits seen in today’s base makeup.
Now, the skin-first beauty trend is redefining what foundation can do. Modern formulas combine cosmetic coverage with active skincare ingredients, offering lightweight, breathable textures that hydrate, protect, and even improve the skin over time.
As the creative director of Hermes Beauty, Gregoris Pyrpylis, explained, this evolution “reflects a broader shift in beauty towards products that are functional, skin-friendly and aligned with long-term skin health rather than just short-term appearance."
Skincare-infused foundations don’t just cover your skin; they take care of it.
MAKEUP THAT WORKS LIKE SKINCARE
Today’s hybrid formulas often feature potent ingredients such as niacinamide, ceramides, Vitamins C and E, and high SPF – alongside staples like hyaluronic acid.
Take Hermes Beauty’s Plein Air Luminous Matte Skincare Foundation. “The essence of this foundation starts with skincare – 82 per cent of the formula is a skincare base,” shared Pyrpylis.
“People are no longer looking for a uniform mask, but an intelligent second skin. Skincare-infused foundations don’t just cover your skin; they take care of it. They blur the line between makeup and skincare – giving you coverage while actively improving your skin over time.”
Four years in development, the formula features a trio of actives designed to soothe, hydrate, and protect. Niacinamide improves skin quality, pure hyaluronic acid delivers intense moisture, and white mulberry extract provides antioxidant protection against oxidative stress, leaving skin radiant and resilient.
A CATEGORY ON THE RISE
Hermes isn’t alone. Clarins’ new Double Serum Foundation pairs pigments with turmeric, papaya extract, and peptides to smooth texture and boost luminosity. In trials, 58 per cent of participants reported increased radiance, while 52 per cent saw improvements in texture, including reduced appearance of wrinkles and pores.
Foundation has become more than just makeup – it’s an extension of your skincare routine.
Cult favourites are also being reformulated. Armani Beauty’s iconic Luminous Silk Foundation now incorporates glycerin, niacinamide, and botanical extracts to enhance hydration and skin tone, with visible improvements reported in just 14 days.
Similarly, Estee Lauder’s Double Wear Stay-In-Place Foundation has been upgraded with its proprietary AlgaNiacin blend, combining niacinamide and brown algae extract to regulate oil production and support long-term skin balance.
“YOUR SKIN, BUT BETTER”
Today’s foundations bring new meaning to the idea of “your skin, but better.” As the first layer applied after skincare, foundation has become more than just makeup – it’s an extension of your skincare routine.
And with that shift, expectations have changed. Consumers are no longer satisfied with coverage alone – they want formulas that actively support healthy, youthful-looking skin.
7 SKIN-FIRST FOUNDATIONS TO TRY
1. Rare Beauty True to Myself Natural Matte Longwear Foundation, S$62
A multi-tasking formula that primes, perfects, and sets while protecting against sweat and humidity. Its True Comfort Complex – featuring hyaluronate, ginger root, and algae extract – helps strengthen the skin barrier and maintain hydration.
Available at Sephora and sephora.sg.
2. Estee Lauder Double Wear Stay-In-Place Matte Foundation, S$82
Now more breathable and buildable, with up to 36 hours of oil control. Infused with glycerin, hyaluronic acid, and the AlgaNiacin complex to balance sebum and support skin health.
Available at Estee Lauder stores, counters and official Estee Lauder store on www.lazada.sg.
3. Nars Natural Matte Longwear Foundation, S$85
Designed for humid climates, this formula controls shine while refining skin texture. Features niacinamide, dipeptides, and micro greens to minimise pores and improve elasticity.
Available at Nars and www.sephora.sg.
4. Clarins Double Serum Foundation, S$98
A dual-phase formula combining AURA technology, turmeric extract, peptides, and stabilised papain to deliver radiant, buildable coverage with skincare benefits.
Available at www.clarins.com.sg.
5. Dior Forever Skin Wear, S$103
Blurs imperfections with micro-powders while hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and peptides work to improve skin smoothness and suppleness over time.
Available at www.dior.com.
6. Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Foundation, S$105
Now enhanced with skincare actives and Liquid Skin technology to boost hydration, even out tone, and deliver a naturally radiant finish.
Available at Armani Beauty counters, Sephora stores and www.sephora.sg.
7. Hermes Plein Air Luminous Skincare Foundation, S$205
With an 82 per cent skincare base, this luxurious formula combines niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and white mulberry extract for a radiant, second-skin finish.
Available at Hermes boutiques, counters and www.hermes.com/sg/.