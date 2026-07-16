5 skincare mistakes many men make, according to dermatologists
From over-washing to skipping scalp care, small habits can make a big difference.
Ask most men about their skincare routine and you'll probably get a very simple answer: Wash the face, apply moisturiser, and maybe sunscreen if they're being extra careful.
Unlike many women, most men don't spend much time learning about skincare. While there's nothing wrong with keeping things simple, some common habits can actually do more harm than good.
So why should men pay more attention to their skin?
According to Dr Teo Wan Lin, dermatologist and chief scientific officer of Dr TWL Asian Skin Research Institute, men naturally produce more oil because they have higher testosterone levels. More oil means pores can get clogged more easily, which increases the chances of pimples, blackheads and irritated skin.
Dr Stephanie Ho, consultant dermatologist at Stephanie Ho Dermatology, says many men also believe things that simply aren't true.
"Some of the most common misconceptions I see are over-washing oily skin, thinking diet and lifestyle don't affect the skin, and believing that all skin changes are just part of ageing," she shared.
Dr Teo also often sees men using the wrong moisturiser and forgetting that scalp care is part of skincare, too.
Here's what the experts want men to know.
MISTAKE 1: "MY FACE IS OILY SO I SHOULD WASH IT MORE OFTEN"
Men usually have thicker and oilier skin than women. In Singapore's hot and humid weather, it's easy to feel greasy throughout the day.
Many men respond by washing their face several times a day. Unfortunately, that can backfire.
"Washing too often removes the skin's natural protective layer," explained Dr Ho.
When this happens, the skin can become dry and irritated. It may even produce more oil to make up for what was lost, leaving the face even shinier.
For most people, washing your face twice a day – once in the morning and once before bed – is enough.
If you've been exercising, playing sports or sweating after work, it's a good idea to wash your face once you get home as well.
MISTAKE 2: "WHAT I EAT AND HOW I LIVE DOESN'T AFFECT MY SKIN"
Your skin reflects what's happening inside your body.
Not getting enough sleep, feeling stressed, smoking and drinking too much alcohol can all lead to dull-looking skin, dark eye circles and more breakouts.
Diet matters, too.
Dr Ho says whey protein supplements, which many men take to build muscle, can trigger acne in some people.
This is because whey protein can encourage the body to produce more oil, making pores more likely to get blocked.
If you notice more breakouts after taking whey protein, Dr Ho suggests trying a plant-based protein powder instead.
Healthy skin isn't just about skincare products. Getting enough sleep, exercising regularly, eating a balanced diet and using supplements wisely all make a difference.
MISTAKE 3: "IT'S JUST AGEING"
Fine lines and wrinkles are a normal part of getting older.
However, not every skin change should be dismissed as ageing.
For example, ongoing redness could be an early sign of rosacea, a skin condition that causes long-term redness and sensitivity.
A mole that changes shape or colour, or a sore that doesn't heal, could also be a warning sign that needs medical attention.
"If you notice persistent acne, redness, changing moles or wounds that don't heal, it's best to get them checked early," said Dr Ho.
Getting treatment sooner can help prevent acne scars, stop skin conditions from getting worse and, in some cases, detect skin cancer early.
MISTAKE 4: "ALL MOISTURISERS ARE THE SAME"
Some men avoid moisturiser because they believe it causes pimples.
Dr Teo says that's a myth.
"Moisturisers do not cause breakouts," she said.
The real issue is often using a product that doesn't suit your skin type.
Moisturisers come in different textures, from lightweight gels and lotions to richer creams.
If you have oily skin, Dr Teo recommends choosing a light moisturiser or lotion that feels comfortable in Singapore's humid weather without making your skin feel greasy.
MISTAKE 5: IGNORING YOUR SCALP
Your scalp is part of your skin, so taking care of it matters too.
According to Dr Teo, an unhealthy scalp can contribute to skin problems around the forehead and hairline.
Singapore's hot, humid weather creates the perfect environment for a type of yeast that naturally lives on our skin to grow too much. When this happens, especially in people with oily skin, it can lead to small bumps often called fungal acne.
Using anti-dandruff shampoos that contain ingredients like ketoconazole, selenium sulfide, zinc pyrithione or ciclopirox olamine can help keep this yeast under control.
Just be sure to follow the instructions on the label, as using these products too often may dry out your scalp.
DERMATOLOGISTS' SIMPLE SKINCARE TIPS FOR MEN
1. COOL YOUR SKIN AFTER EXERCISE
Exercise raises your body temperature, which can make inflamed or acne-prone skin worse.
After a workout, splash your face with cool water or use a cooling facial mist to help calm the skin suggested Dr Teo.
2. KEEP YOUR ROUTINE SIMPLE
You don't need a complicated 10-step routine.
"For most men, using a gentle cleanser, moisturiser and sunscreen consistently will give much better results than buying lots of products that end up sitting unused," said Dr Ho.
3. NEVER SKIP SUNSCREEN
Even if you don't notice it immediately, the sun damages your skin every day.
Daily sunscreen helps prevent dark spots, slows down premature ageing and lowers your risk of skin cancer.
As Dr Ho puts it: "Think of sunscreen as a long-term investment in your skin health."