5 skincare mistakes many men make, according to dermatologists

Ask most men about their skincare routine and you'll probably get a very simple answer: Wash the face, apply moisturiser, and maybe sunscreen if they're being extra careful.

Unlike many women, most men don't spend much time learning about skincare. While there's nothing wrong with keeping things simple, some common habits can actually do more harm than good.

So why should men pay more attention to their skin?

According to Dr Teo Wan Lin, dermatologist and chief scientific officer of Dr TWL Asian Skin Research Institute, men naturally produce more oil because they have higher testosterone levels. More oil means pores can get clogged more easily, which increases the chances of pimples, blackheads and irritated skin.

Dr Stephanie Ho, consultant dermatologist at Stephanie Ho Dermatology, says many men also believe things that simply aren't true.

"Some of the most common misconceptions I see are over-washing oily skin, thinking diet and lifestyle don't affect the skin, and believing that all skin changes are just part of ageing," she shared.

Dr Teo also often sees men using the wrong moisturiser and forgetting that scalp care is part of skincare, too.

Here's what the experts want men to know.

MISTAKE 1: "MY FACE IS OILY SO I SHOULD WASH IT MORE OFTEN"