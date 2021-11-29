Essential skincare tips in your 40s: Dealing with sagging skin, dark spots and more

There's a reason why many women feel being in their 40s is when things dramatically go downhill when it comes to their skin. After all, it’s a stage in their lives when the onset of menopause approaches, which means the skin is very likely to be affected along with the body’s changing hormone levels.

At this point, oestrogen levels decline, the natural cellular turnover slows down further, and there's continued loss of collagen and elastin in the body, explained dermatologist Eileen Tan of Eileen Tan Skin Clinic & Associates.

All these are factors that inevitably contributes to the ageing of the skin, which means women in their 40s are indeed likely to experience skin dryness and sagging, and develop deep, prominent wrinkles, while more pigmentation spots may start appearing.