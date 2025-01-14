Foods to eat and to avoid for better skin: Your diet to deal with acne, wrinkles or dryness

We’ve often heard the adages “you are what you eat” and “healthy skin starts from within”. And with a new year ahead, it's the perfect time to make some resolutions to focus on skin health.

“The skin is a dynamic organ that requires nutrition for physiological functions, including wound healing,” explained Dr Rachel Ho of La Clinic.

And according to Dr Lynn Chiam, consultant dermatologist, Children & Adult Skin Hair Laser Clinic, while there are many factors affecting the quality of a person’s skin, such as genetics, exposure to UV rays, pollutants and the diligent use of skincare products, there is a link between what we eat and how our skin looks, especially in certain skin conditions.

“I usually tell my patients that it will not hurt to eat healthy and to have a diet rich in antioxidants (solid variety of fruits and vegetables), which can help the skin recover from years of sun damage,” she added.

But food isn’t the only thing. Increasing your daily water intake can also benefit skin health.

“Water is essential for maintaining skin moisture, preventing dehydration and supporting the elimination of toxins through sweat. While external moisturisers are beneficial, internal hydration through adequate water intake is equally crucial,” said Dr Chiam.

To get skin clear, glowing and healthy, here are the foods you should avoid, or least consume less of.

YOUR CLEAR SKIN DIET

To combat: Acne

Avoid: Dairy and whey protein