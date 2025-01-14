Foods to eat and to avoid for better skin: Your diet to deal with acne, wrinkles or dryness
CNA Lifestyle asks the skin experts what we should avoid when dealing with acne, wrinkles or dryness.
We’ve often heard the adages “you are what you eat” and “healthy skin starts from within”. And with a new year ahead, it's the perfect time to make some resolutions to focus on skin health.
“The skin is a dynamic organ that requires nutrition for physiological functions, including wound healing,” explained Dr Rachel Ho of La Clinic.
And according to Dr Lynn Chiam, consultant dermatologist, Children & Adult Skin Hair Laser Clinic, while there are many factors affecting the quality of a person’s skin, such as genetics, exposure to UV rays, pollutants and the diligent use of skincare products, there is a link between what we eat and how our skin looks, especially in certain skin conditions.
“I usually tell my patients that it will not hurt to eat healthy and to have a diet rich in antioxidants (solid variety of fruits and vegetables), which can help the skin recover from years of sun damage,” she added.
But food isn’t the only thing. Increasing your daily water intake can also benefit skin health.
“Water is essential for maintaining skin moisture, preventing dehydration and supporting the elimination of toxins through sweat. While external moisturisers are beneficial, internal hydration through adequate water intake is equally crucial,” said Dr Chiam.
To get skin clear, glowing and healthy, here are the foods you should avoid, or least consume less of.
YOUR CLEAR SKIN DIET
To combat: Acne
Avoid: Dairy and whey protein
According to both Drs Chiam and Ho, some studies have revealed associations between acne and dairy consumption, particularly skim milk due to its growth hormones, such as IGF-1 and oestrogen factors, which were found to contribute to acne.
And as whey protein is derived from dairy milk, it has also been positively associated with acne, explained Dr Ho. A possible explanation for it is the presence of the above-mentioned hormones in whey that can result in acne formation, she shared.
To combat: Signs of ageing
Avoid: White sugar and foods with a high glycoemic index (GI) like white bread, white rice and processed foods, including fast food
“Too much sugar in a diet enables the production of an ageing culprit, known as Advanced Glycation End products (AGEs), which are factors of oxidative stressors that form when fat or protein combines with sugars,” explained Dr Chiam.
Foods that cause AGEs, said Dr Ho, damage tissue and cellular components of the skin, like collagen and elastin, and also reduce the skin’s repair and regeneration processes. “These makes the skin less elastic, thinner and saggy.”
At the same time, high-fat and high-carbohydrate diets, like what you get from fast foods, are also known to cause high oxidative stress. Such diets generate high amounts of free radical increase oxidative stress to the body, which can damage cellular DNA as well, added Dr Ho.
To combat: Dermatitis (includes skin conditions like eczema and rosacea)
Avoid: Spicy foods, hot drinks and alcohol for rosacea, and foods that may raise IgE levels (Immunoglobulin E levels, which is a type of antibody that the immune system produces to fight off allergens) like milk, egg, soy, wheat, peanuts, fish and shellfish when dealing with eczema
According to Dr Chiam, both rosacea and eczema skin conditions have been linked to altered gut microbiome, which can cause inflammation, thus affecting the skin condition.
To combat: Dryness and dehydration
Avoid: Foods and drinks that have a diuretic effect, like coffee, tea and alcohol, as well as high sodium foods like processed foods such as pre-sliced American cheese, ham and bacon
According to Dr Ho, alcohol, coffee and teas can increase water loss, while sodium draws water out of the cells. In addition, “excessive salt consumption can disrupt the hydration balance in the body, which in turn, can impact the hydration level of the cells”, she added.
To combat: Dull skin
Avoid: Alcohol, coffee and tea
When skin is dry or dehydrated, it will naturally look dull. And while there are no specific foods that contribute to this condition, Dr Ho shared that foods and drinks that increase dehydration and weaken the skin barrier, can contribute to skin dullness.
EAT MORE OF THESE FOODS INSTEAD
Now that you know what to avoid, what about foods that you should consume more of?
1. Antioxidants. Explained Dr Chiam: “Antioxidants play a crucial role in protecting the skin from damage caused by free radicals – unstable molecules that contribute to premature ageing and skin disease.”
Thus, including foods such as green leafy vegetables like spinach and kale, goji berries and blueberries in your diet can help combat oxidative stress and contribute to a youthful complexion.
2. Omega-3 fatty acids. “These are essential fatty acids that are necessary for the formation of lipids that make up the skin barrier. Studies have also shown that diets rich in omega-3 fatty acids have the potential to improve skin barrier function and decrease inflammation,” shared Dr Ho.
To reap these benefits, consider adding foods like cold water fatty fish including salmon, tuna and sardine, as well as flaxseed and walnuts into your diet.
3. Probiotics. According to Dr Chiam, recent research has shed light on the “intricated relationship between gut health and skin conditions”.
“The gut microbiome, a diverse community of micro-organisms residing in the digestive tract, influences various aspects of health, including skin. As such, a balanced and diverse microbiome contributes to a well-functioning immune system, reducing the likelihood of inflammatory skin conditions,” added Dr Chiam.
Such inflammatory skin conditions include eczema and even acne.
Besides taking probiotic supplements, you can also consume fermented foods like yoghurt and kimchi or kombucha.
4. Phytochemicals, specifically carotenoids. “These are plant derived compounds that protect the skin against sunburns and other UV induced damage to the skin,” said Dr Ho.
The good news: It’s easy to identify which foods are rich in carotenoids as these are often brightly coloured. Look for foods like tomatoes, bell peppers, carrots, sweet potatoes and broccoli.
5. Vitamins, especially Vitamins A, C and E. These aren’t just great in your topical skincare. Consuming Vitamins A, C and E also work to benefit your skin, from the inside-out.
“These micronutrients are required to support the skin’s functions. Some studies have also shown that these micronutrients may offer antioxidant protection against free radical damage to delay signs of ageing,” explained Dr Ho.
How are these useful to the skin? Vitamin A promotes cell turnover and is essential for skin repair and maintenance, while Vitamin C aids in collagen synthesis to promote skin elasticity and resilience, shared Dr Chiam. Lastly, Vitamin E protects the skin from oxidative stress and supports overall skin health.
To get your daily dose of Vitamins A, C and E, load up on foods like eggs, spinach, avocado, bananas, mangoes and papayas.