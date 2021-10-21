Sun spots and wrinkles: A dermatologist’s tips on caring for your menopausal skin

Each woman experiences the symptoms and signs of peri-menopause or menopause differently. “As a woman gets closer to menopause, blood supply to the skin is impaired, contributing to the thinning of the skin, leading to increased water loss and dry skin as well as prominent veins, and capillaries,” explained Dr Liew.

“The loss of supportive fat below the skin of the face, neck, hands and arms allows sagging wrinkles to appear. The lack of collagen repair is particularly pronounced if the skin is exposed to ultraviolet (UV) rays or sunlight. UV rays are very destructive to collagen," she said.

"This results in wrinkling in areas of the skin that have been exposed to UV rays over the years, pigmentation increases resulting in brown “age spots” appearing on the face, hands, neck, arms and chest of many women.”

In other instances, some women may notice oily skin on the face, chest and back due to increased testosterone levels leading to thicker sebum production. The hormonal changes can sometimes lead to acne breakout.