Wrinkles and dull skin? Here's how to care for ageing skin in your 30s

By their 30s, many women would already have established some form of skincare regimen that suits their skin. At the same time, they’ve likely learnt to identify skincare products or ingredients that work best for it.

Most women in this age group will still have generally good and youthful-looking skin, save for some who may be experiencing adult acne, while there are others who may already notice signs of ageing on the skin.

According to dermatologist Dr Eileen Tan, from Eileen Tan Skin Clinic & Associates, this is when cellular turnover starts slowing down, free radical damage becomes more pronounced and there is faster breakdown of collagen and elastin.

Some may notice a slight loss in the firmness and plumpness of the skin, the emergence of the very first pigmentation spots or wrinkles (especially around the eyes), while hormonal changes or stress may trigger the onset of adult acne for others.