Lack of sleep is causing your skin to look dull and sallow – here's how to get that glow back
Sleep deprivation can cause skin to age faster. Dull skin, wrinkles and fine lines, and darker undereye circles are just some of the effects of not sleeping well for one night.
Thanks to work, family and social commitments, you’ve pulled one too many all-nighters and your once-radiant complexion has taken on a sallow appearance. According to a study on sleep deprivation, lack of sleep causes oxidative stress, which leads to sallow and tired-looking skin.
In case you still haven't heard, sleep is when your body repairs itself. When at rest, the skin's blood flow increases and that's when the skin rebuilds its collagen blocks and repairs itself from environmental and UV damage. Hence, the science of beauty rest.
The importance of adequate and quality sleep to achieve healthy skin can’t be stressed enough. “Sleep is essential for allowing your skin to repair and regenerate itself. When one does not get enough sleep, the skin does not have time to undergo these processes, leading to a dull and tired complexion,” explained Angie Leng, senior training manager at Shiseido.
Poor sleep can cause skin to age faster. Another research found that just one night of poor sleep can cause sallow skin, hanging eyelids, darker undereye circles, more wrinkles and fine lines, as well as more droopy corners of the mouth. The study also found that two days of inadequate rest negatively impacted the participants' self-perceived attractiveness.
But if fatigue has already gotten the better of your skin and you need to get that glow back, know that it’s not too late.
Enhancing your skincare regimen should do the trick. Firstly, it is important to recognise that there’s a difference between skin brightening and whitening. Brightening products are developed to boost the radiance and vibrancy of the skin while whitening refers to reducing pigmentation and evening skin tone.
For skin that glows, opt for a brightening product that is power packed with ingredients such as Vitamin C, Niacinamide and peptides that are formulated to help diminish dark spots, refine texture and give the skin a healthy luminosity.
Check out these brightening boosters that are specifically developed to power up the radiance of your skin.
Cetaphil Bright Healthy Radiance Perfecting Serum, S$46.90 for 30ml
Featuring advanced peptide and antioxidant Vitamin C derivative, Cetaphil’s latest serum is said to have seven times the effectiveness to revitalise the skin, making it more radiant in just 14 days. It works to reduce dark spots, even skin tone, improve fine lines, improve hydration and boost radiance.
Laneige Perfect Renew 3X Signature Serum, S$112 for 40ml
This serum dispenses three types of effective serums in just one pump: A glow serum powered by RE.D Flavonoid for a youthful glow; a firming serum that contains a high 21.5 per cent concentration of a Collagen Peptide Complex; and an anti-wrinkle serum that holds 3.5 million micro retinol capsules in a single drop. It is targeted at addressing wrinkles, improving firmness and boosting radiance which means you can look well-rested even when you barely had any beauty rest.
Shiseido Eudermine Activating Essence, S$145 for 145ml
“This essence promotes an active skin cycle and removal of dead skin cells thanks to the fermented kefir extract, yuzu extract and 4MSK, a Shiseido exclusive ingredient. Together, these three ingredients work to accelerate the skin’s turnover, giving you a more radiant and youthful appearance,” said Leng.
Featuring the patented ActiveRED Technology, the essence helps boost the skin’s turnover and stimulates blood circulation which mimics skin repair during sleep.
Lancome Clarifique Pro-solution, S$180 for 30ml
Inspired by the water peel procedure that's a popular non-invasive Korean treatment to reduce dark sports, acne marks, pores, and blackheads, and boost the brightness and clarity of the skin, this patented serum taps on three actives that effectively brightens: PHA – a new-generation acid, Niacinamide and beech bud extract.
Clarins Bright Plus Fresh Ampoule, S$180
The new Bright Plus Fresh Ampoule features 15 per cent Vitamin C Complex for instant brightening results. According to Clarins, 39 per cent of users noted that their skin is smoother while 90 per cent noticed improvements in the quality of their skin after just seven days of consecutive use.
SK-II Genoptics Ultraura Essence, S$244 for 30ml
The new GenOptics Ultraura Essence is designed to get the skin looking visibly more radiant and moisturised more effectively. Boasting a proprietary blend of the brand’s exclusive Pitera, SDL PRO and the exclusive white lotus complex helps reduce the appearance of the yellowish tinge of fatigue that is effective in boosting the radiance of the skin.
Cle De Peau Beaute Concentrated Brightening Serum, S$270 for 40ml
This reformulated serum now focuses on stabilising the skin’s microbiome balance to reduce skin dullness and help achieve all-over radiance. The new formula also features Crystatune Complex along with intensive brightening ingredients such as tranexamic acid to target the formation of dark spots.
BONUS: CHEAT WITH BRIGHTENING MAKEUP
For that added touch of instant glow, you can transform your tired mien with Chanel’s Brightening Makeup Collection 2023. The range has both soft pastels and sparkling shades to brighten your face in no time.
You can illuminate your skin with the Fantaisie de Chanel Illuminating Powder in Pastel Fuchsia, highlight the eyes with soft purple and tangy yellow shades for the eyes in the Exclusive Color Harmony – Les 4 Ombres Delices and finish off with delicate pink Rouge Coco Baume on the lips or bolder or a more vibrant Rouge Allure Ink in Tentation for a more luscious pout. From S$65.