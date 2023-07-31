Lack of sleep is causing your skin to look dull and sallow – here's how to get that glow back

Thanks to work, family and social commitments, you’ve pulled one too many all-nighters and your once-radiant complexion has taken on a sallow appearance. According to a study on sleep deprivation, lack of sleep causes oxidative stress, which leads to sallow and tired-looking skin.

In case you still haven't heard, sleep is when your body repairs itself. When at rest, the skin's blood flow increases and that's when the skin rebuilds its collagen blocks and repairs itself from environmental and UV damage. Hence, the science of beauty rest.

The importance of adequate and quality sleep to achieve healthy skin can’t be stressed enough. “Sleep is essential for allowing your skin to repair and regenerate itself. When one does not get enough sleep, the skin does not have time to undergo these processes, leading to a dull and tired complexion,” explained Angie Leng, senior training manager at Shiseido.