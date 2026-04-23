The 9 hottest sneaker collaborations of 2026: Nike, Adidas, Asics, Onitsuka Tiger and more

Sports brands unveil countless sneaker collaborations annually, and the most popular of them often bear a well-known name from the fashion sphere. Not only do designer collabs appeal to trend followers looking for the most stylish shoe of the season, they also attract sneakerheads who are into collectible releases.

The line-up of such launches for 2026 is extensive and varied, as sportswear brands continue to intensively tap fashion brands for fresh and trendsetting takes on their signature kicks. Here are some notable ones to buy now or look forward to in the later part of the year.