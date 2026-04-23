The 9 hottest sneaker collaborations of 2026: Nike, Adidas, Asics, Onitsuka Tiger and more
Fashion and sports come together for some of the most aesthetic footwear combinations yet again – here are the exciting pair-ups to snap up in 2026.
Sports brands unveil countless sneaker collaborations annually, and the most popular of them often bear a well-known name from the fashion sphere. Not only do designer collabs appeal to trend followers looking for the most stylish shoe of the season, they also attract sneakerheads who are into collectible releases.
The line-up of such launches for 2026 is extensive and varied, as sportswear brands continue to intensively tap fashion brands for fresh and trendsetting takes on their signature kicks. Here are some notable ones to buy now or look forward to in the later part of the year.
ASICS X THOM BROWNE
American fashion designer Thom Browne’s first sneaker collab also marks the first time that the fashion brand has produced a sports sneaker. He reimagined Asics’ Gel-Kayano 14 for this partnership, drawing inspiration from his own love for sports and expertise in tailored sportswear.
The shoe is available in white, black and grey – a monochromatic palette that is a signature of the brand. The design is minimal, creating a stark canvas for showcasing subtle details reflecting Thom Browne’s classic yet unconventional aesthetic. These include piping accents and a cross-stitch finish that are a nod to heritage tailoring, a suede and mesh upper, as well as a striped heel tab in the brand’s trademark preppy hues.
Since dropping in March, the shoe has sold out on the brand’s website, but is pending replenishment. If you’re eyeing this one, check in on stock levels frequently.
Available at Thom Browne.
ONITSUKA TIGER X VERSACE
Italian luxury and Japanese design combine to refined perfection in the Tai-Chi Sakura sneaker, a low-profile slip-on. This collaborative take on the vintage Onitsuka Tiger style features premium leather and suede, which are treated with a washing and buffing process to achieve a deliberately aged texture.
The shoe is finished with subtle detailing, including double stitching along the signature side stripes of the Tai-Chi, as well as Versace’s Medusa symbol in studded embellishments on the tongue. What’s also notable about this release is the wide array of colour options it is available in – black, brown, green, blue, pink and even a striking metallic silver.
Available at Versace.
NIKE X JACQUEMUS
The first Nike x Jacquemus Moon Shoe was unveiled last year. Besides being a fashion-inspired release, the shoe has captured attention because of its link to Nike’s history. It is based on the Waffle Racer (also known as the Moon Shoe), which is the sportswear brand’s very first shoe produced in 1972.
This new release has a vintage-styled look that retains the original 1972 Moon Shoe’s thin white midsole and waffle-patterned outsole. This Spring, it returns in fresh hues of pink and white, and classic brown. Among its unique features are a crinkled nylon fabric upper, elastic heel strap, lace tips that are embossed with the iconic Nike swoosh, and Jacquemus branding on the tongue.
Available at Jacquemus.
PUMA X JIL SANDER
If minimalist and clean describe your personal style, you’d want to put these at the top of your sneaker shopping list. The latest model to emerge from the ongoing Jil Sander x Puma partnership is the K-Street, which combines an upper inspired by the H-Street (an archival PUMA running spike) with a sole drawn from the world of karate.
The sneaker comes in two material executions and three colourways: beige canvas, perforated suede in matte bronze, and electric blue nylon with contrast suede detailing. All three reflect Jil Sander’s brand of quiet chic, with one of them in a more vibrant colour scheme.
Available at Jil Sander.
PUMA X DANIELLE CATHARI
Dutch designer Danielle Cathari is known for her skill in deconstructed sportswear, making her a sought-after partner when it comes to sneaker collaborations. She’s paired up with Adidas and New Balance before, and has now teamed up with Puma on two new sneakers, both of which have been released earlier this year.
Choosing to play with textures, she has reinterpreted Puma’s Suede and Speedboat with a highly tactile finish and refreshing hues. The former comes in a super-fuzzy suede material in a rust red that’s inspired by mushrooms, and the latter in pistachio-green washed suede with a soft, weathered feel.
Available at Revolve.
ADIDAS X SONG FOR THE MUTE
Australian streetwear label Song for the Mute’s new collab with Adidas is focused on the Supernova Rise 3. The reinterpretation features two takes on the well-cushioned running shoe – one in a rarely seen auburn and the other in ivory, and both with stripe accents and a tongue in contrasting hues.
The shoes are launched alongside a sportswear range that includes tanks, tees and shorts, collectively titled The First Breath. The inspiration behind the collection is somewhat abstract – according to the fashion brand, it is about moving one’s focus away from athletic performance towards everyday movement that is instinctive. But of course, It doesn’t hurt that this collaboration also packs plenty of fashion appeal.
Available at Adidas.
ASICS X CECILIE BAHNSEN
Danish designer Cecilie Bahnsen’s past collaborations with Asics stood out for their splashy floral motifs, and the latest shoes to come from their partnership follow in the same vein. The Asics sneakers were seen at her Spring/Summer 2026 show that was filled with sheer, delicate and voluminous looks, imbuing the feminine collection with a touch of athletic edge.
The highlights of the new footwear range include a reimagined take on the Gel-Quantum 360 with floral appliques, as well as a slip-on trainer with floral cut-outs that echoed the playful vibe of the clothes sent down the runway. There’s no word yet on a scheduled release date for these shoes, although it is rumoured to happen in Spring.
NIKE X COMME DES GARCONS
The Japanese label has been collaborating with Nike for over two decades, and has since produced countless sneaker designs that reference the fashion brand’s minimalist, avant-garde aesthetic.
The partnership continues this year, with two new designs slated to drop in Summer. The Comme des Garcons Black x Nike LD-1000 “Spirit Pink” will appeal to those who like their kicks with a touch of nostalgia. It is based on Nike’s 1977 runner, featuring a black mesh upper, suede tonal overlays, a striking pink swoosh and sole accent.
There’s also the hybrid Comme des Garcons Homme Plus x Nike Air Max Dolce SP that looks like a cross between a sneaker and a loafer. Details make all the difference here, as seen in the contrasting shiny and matte finishes, as well as subtle grooves that highlight the silhouette of the laceless shoe.
ADIDAS X SIMONE ROCHA
The shoes were, of course, a key highlight and clearly a nod to balletcore. Slim sneakers take on a ballet-flat-like shape and are given a squared toe with gathered details. The pointe-shoe resemblance is complete with diamante and pearl embellishments, as well as multiple ribbon laces. No specific Adidas shoe models seen in the collab have been named as yet – the collection is, however, said to drop this Fall.
This unexpected pairing-up of Adidas and Simone Rocha has produced a collection that is playful and girlish, combining athletic style with the Irish designer’s signature whimsical twist. Ultra-feminine details on the clothing – ruffles, frills, puffed sleeves and ribbons, alongside Adidas’ trademark triple stripes, present a subversive point of view at Simone Rocha’s Fall/Winter 2026 show.