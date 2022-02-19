Meet Sofia Jirau, Victoria’s Secret’s first model with Down Syndrome

On Wednesday (Feb 16), Jirau took to Instagram to express her excitement, describing the career milestone as a “dream come true”.

“I can finally share my big secret,” she posted in Spanish.

“Thank you to all of you who always supported my projects. Thank you Victoria's Secret for seeing a model in me … and making me part of the inclusion campaign Love Cloud Collection. This is just the beginning!”

Jirau also thanked the brand for seeing her as a model “without limits”.

Responding to the stream of stories around the world lauding her achievement, she said in a later post on Saturday (Feb 19), in English: “OMG, I am breaking barriers all over the world. Thanks to all the media for helping me carry my message that “inside and out there are no limits”