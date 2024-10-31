Spa etiquette 101: The dos and don’ts of pampering yourself when going for a massage or facial

Spas provide robes and disposable slippers, which you can wear for maximum comfort. Some spas will also advise you to not wear your shoes, unless stated otherwise, within the spa facilities to preserve the cleanliness of the space.

If you’re planning to use the wet facilities – plunge pools, steam room or sauna, bring along your swimwear to protect your modesty.

And keep your valuable jewellery at home to avoid misplacing them as you change in and out of your clothes.

3. SWITCH OFF YOUR PHONE

We know you’re busy, but when you’re checked in for your spa appointment, where the focus is on relaxation and destressing, you should turn your mobile phone off.

After all, one of the primary reasons why you visit a spa in the first place is to disconnect from whatever is stressing you. “Turning your phone off completely helps reinforce that sense of escape and relaxation, fully immersing yourself in the spa experience, allowing for a deeper sense of relaxation without the temptation to check messages or calls,” Chen added.

And no, keeping it on silent mode with vibration doesn’t count.

“The buzzing sound can be distracting to guests who are there to unwind in the peaceful spa environment, [especially if your phone is kept in the locker] which are also communal spaces,” said Chen.