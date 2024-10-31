Spa etiquette 101: The dos and don’ts of pampering yourself when going for a massage or facial
Everything you need to know to enhance your spa day.
Without a doubt, visiting a spa for a much-needed massage or pampering facial is the most relaxing thing to do, especially when the going gets tough. A haven to unwind, it is a place where time slows down and stress melts away.
When visiting this oasis of tranquility, understanding and practicing proper spa etiquette can enhance the relaxing and peaceful atmosphere, not only for you, but for everyone else around too.
Whether you’re a seasoned spa-goer or first-time visitor, here are 10 spa etiquette rules to follow:
1. PRACTICE GOOD HYGIENE
Basic spa etiquette often calls for good hygiene practice, and that includes taking a shower before a massage. “This helps cleanse and prepare the skin for the treatment,” said Sheryl Wan, director, The St Regis Spa Singapore.
In the same line, men are also advised to shave prior to a facial as well, shared Sabrina Chen, spa director, Oasia Spa, Oasia Resort Sentosa. “A shaved skin also prevents any accidental pulling of the facial hair during the treatment,” added Wan.
And of course, do reschedule your appointment if you’re unwell.
2. DRESS APPROPRIATELY
Spas provide robes and disposable slippers, which you can wear for maximum comfort. Some spas will also advise you to not wear your shoes, unless stated otherwise, within the spa facilities to preserve the cleanliness of the space.
If you’re planning to use the wet facilities – plunge pools, steam room or sauna, bring along your swimwear to protect your modesty.
And keep your valuable jewellery at home to avoid misplacing them as you change in and out of your clothes.
3. SWITCH OFF YOUR PHONE
We know you’re busy, but when you’re checked in for your spa appointment, where the focus is on relaxation and destressing, you should turn your mobile phone off.
After all, one of the primary reasons why you visit a spa in the first place is to disconnect from whatever is stressing you. “Turning your phone off completely helps reinforce that sense of escape and relaxation, fully immersing yourself in the spa experience, allowing for a deeper sense of relaxation without the temptation to check messages or calls,” Chen added.
And no, keeping it on silent mode with vibration doesn’t count.
“The buzzing sound can be distracting to guests who are there to unwind in the peaceful spa environment, [especially if your phone is kept in the locker] which are also communal spaces,” said Chen.
4. EAT MINIMALLY BEFORE A TREATMENT
The last thing you’d want is to have a growling tummy while getting a massage or facial. So it’s ideal not to go hungry, especially if your treatment happens near or around meal-times.
“It’s generally advisable to eat a light meal or snack about one to two hours before your appointment to allow your body to digest the food partially, while minimising any discomfort during the treatment itself, said Chen.
Not sure what to have? “Opt for light, easily digestible snacks, such as fresh fruit, nuts, seeds, yoghurt smoothies or whole grain crackers,” said Wan.
5. IT'S OKAY TO ANSWER NATURE’S CALL DURING TREATMENT
Yes, it happens. And if you do feel the urge to use the restroom in the middle of your treatment, simply inform your therapist and they will be more than happy to pause the treatment for you.
6. REMOVE YOUR BRA FOR MAXIMUM COMFORT
Ladies, hands up if you tend to keep your bra on during your facials. And while both Chen and Wan shared that it is personal preference, removing your bra would be generally more comfortable.
“Facials often involve lying down for an extended period, and removing the bra allows for more relaxation, especially around the shoulders and back, where the straps might dig in,” said Chen.
In addition, many facials include massages of the neck, shoulders and even decolletage, so removing your bra allows the therapist easier access to these areas without obstructions from straps or hooks, shared Wan.
Moreover, facials often involve the use of oils, and removing your bra can prevent these products from staining the fabric, added Chen.
7. USE MENSTRUAL PRODUCTS IF YOU'RE HAVING A MASSAGE DURING YOUR PERIOD
Whoever said you can’t enjoy a massage even when you are on your period? According to Wan, some women find having a massage helpful in menstrual cramps.
To enjoy your massage fully, it is important to inform the therapist of the situation. This can help her adjust the massage pressure and focus on areas that can provide relief, such as the lower back, added Wan.
At the same time, Chen advised ensuring that you use appropriate menstrual products, such tampons or menstrual cups, and are prepared to manage any potential leaks or discomfort during the session.
However, intensive treatments, such as deep tissue or abdominal massages, as well as treatments involving water like scrubs and body wraps, should be postponed.
8. AVOID DRINKING ALCOHOL
As much as it would be a real treat to go for a massage after a boozy brunch, you really shouldn’t.
In fact, it is advisable to refrain from drinking alcohol before or after treatments, and when using the heat and water facilities, to ensure sufficient hydration and wellbeing, said Wan.
Alcohol is a diuretic, which means it promotes dehydration and might even increase the risk of muscle cramps during your massage.
In addition, massages and the use of sauna, steam room and plunge pools typically promote circulation. Thus, with alcohol in your system, the enhanced blood flow can result in a quicker intoxication and potentially, a severe hangover.
9. ENJOYING YOUR SPA DAY TO THE FULLEST
It’s no secret that many of us long for a spa day. But how long can you really stay at the spa to use the facilities without feeling like you have outstayed your welcome?
“Whilst there is no strict time limit, staying in the spa facilities for a full day could be a little too much for some as prolonged use [of the steam room, sauna, plunge pools] may result in dehydration or fatigue that can lead to low blood pressure, dizziness or even fainting,” said Wan.
It is also wise to check with the spa about any specific policies beforehand. This is because “some spas may also have policies, such as time limits or reservations, especially during peak times, to ensure that all guests have a chance to use the facilities”, said Chen.
10. TIPPING IS OPTIONAL
Although tipping in a spa is not a common practice, it is an appreciated gesture and reflects your level of satisfaction with the service.
“Tips usually range from 10 to 15 per cent, and you can either give it directly to the therapist after the treatment or leave it at the spa reception in an envelope for the therapist,” shared Wan. Alternatively, you can also add the tip to the bill as well.