Sun care basics: Planning to switch to a sunscreen stick? Here’s what you need to know

According to Dr Liew, “recent studies have shown that sunscreen remains on the skin at the desired SPF for as long as up to eight hours, after one application, when applied correctly”. Though this might contradict what we’ve been often told – to re-apply sunscreen every three to four hours, Dr Liew shared that this doesn’t mean you should forgo sunscreen re-application completely. It really depends on the activities you’re engaged in.

“In activities which have a high likelihood of sunscreen being removed, such as water sports or high intensity exercises that result in excessive sweating, re-application is still advisable,” Dr Liew added.

When it comes to re-application, a sunscreen stick can make it so much easier. Shared Dr Ho: “Sunscreen sticks are convenient for reapplying sunscreen on the go; especially if your hands are dirty.”

And because you won’t want to mix dirt and sweat with your sunscreen, don’t forget to clean your skin first with a cleansing wipe, where possible, before re-applying your sunscreen, said Dr Ho.

In addition, Dr Liew also advised paying close attention when re-applying with a sunscreen stick as it may not “be evenly spread on the face due to the facial contours”. It is also why she would recommend using sunscreen sticks on your neck and arms instead.

And always remember to gently clean your sunscreen stick with a clean tissue or wet wipe after you’re done and only cap it after it’s dried, Dr Liew added.

5. CHOOSE A SUNSCREEN BASED ON YOUR NEEDS

Both doctors shared that sunscreen sticks, while convenient, might not always offer the best protection against UV rays, especially for intensive outdoor activities.