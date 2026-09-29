5 years of Spring Sprang Sprung: How this Singapore watch fair grew from 24 to more than 70 brands
Discover Spring Sprang Sprung 2026 in Singapore, featuring over 70 independent and microbrand watches, hands-on workshops, talks and more.
Singapore watch fair Spring Sprang Sprung returns for its fifth edition, bringing together more than 70 independent and microbrand watch names from the country and around the world.
The 2026 fair, which will run from Nov 14 to 15, moves to a bigger venue at Glass Dome on China Street, reflecting its growth from a 24-brand community event in 2022 to an international horology platform.
More than 30 brands will make their debut at the fair, alongside 12 Singapore microbrands and a new Chronoscape showcase featuring established independent names.
Visitors can go beyond browsing watches, with hands-on watchmaking workshops, panel discussions and opportunities to meet the founders and makers behind the timepieces.
For watch enthusiasts with a soft spot for independent horology, Spring Sprang Sprung has become a firm fixture on Singapore’s calendar. Known for championing microbrands and independent makers – smaller, often lesser-known players that appeal precisely because they sit outside the mainstream – the annual fair offers collectors the chance to discover watches they are unlikely to encounter in conventional boutiques.
The fair began with a simple observation: Independent and microbrand watches were attracting growing attention online, yet collectors rarely had the opportunity to encounter them in person.
“When it comes to watches, photographs and specifications only tell part of the story. People want to feel the proportions, finishing and weight, and speak directly with the person who created it. We felt that Singapore needed an open, community-led platform for that experience,” said co-founder Sugiharto Kusumadi.
It was a belief he shared with fellow watch enthusiast Lim Yong Keong, whom he met through the local watch community. Convinced that Singapore’s enthusiastic collecting scene was ready for such an event, the pair decided to create one themselves.
Both were already familiar faces in the independent watch scene. Lim is the owner of microbrand Feynman Timekeepers, while Kusumadi founded Red Army Watches, a retailer specialising in independent watch brands. In 2024, watch photographer and marketing practitioner Wanyu Lee Bradley joined them as a partner, leading marketing and communications for the fair.
KEEPING THE INDIE SPIRIT ALIVE
Spring Sprang Sprung has expanded steadily since its inaugural edition, which featured just 24 brands. Back then, the founders recall an intimate, energetic event that felt more like a gathering of friends united by a shared obsession with watches.
“Independent watches should be presented in a friendlier and less intimidating way, and Spring Sprang Sprung grew from this purpose,” said Kusumadi.
By last year, the event had grown considerably. Held at the National Design Centre, it welcomed 59 exhibitors and more than 3,000 visitors over two days, including collectors, exhibitors and media from Southeast Asia and beyond.
Yet despite its increasingly international profile, its founders are determined to preserve the informal character that distinguished it from the start.
“The scale and audience have changed substantially, but the character of the fair has not. Brand founders remain accessible, visitors can still ask questions freely and the ‘kampung spirit’ remains central,” said Kusumadi. “Spring Sprang Sprung has grown from a local community fair into an international platform without becoming overly formal or transactional.”
That accessibility is intentional. The fair is designed not only for seasoned collectors, but also first-time buyers, design and craft enthusiasts, industry professionals, families and anyone simply curious about mechanical watches.
“We wanted to keep the atmosphere welcoming so that someone buying a first watch can feel as comfortable as a long-time collector,” he said. “Some arrive with a list of brands to check out; others walk in out of curiosity and discover an entirely new interest.”
BIGGER AND BETTER IN 2026
This year, there will be even more to discover. Of the 70-plus participating brands, more than 30 will be making their Spring Sprang Sprung debut.
Among the international names are Christopher Ward, Horage, Claude Meylan, Echo/Neutra and Atelier Wen, with exhibitors arriving from the UK, Switzerland, Italy, Finland, Indonesia, Australia and China.
Singapore’s own microbrand scene will also be well represented, with 12 homegrown names including Vario, Vesuviate, Hitori, Constellar Timepieces and Geylang Watch Co.
Another major addition is Chronoscape, a new curated presentation on Level 2 featuring established independent names including Oris, Raymond Weil, Benrus and BA111OD.
“Level 1 will retain the lively, discovery-led spirit for which we are known, with independent brands, microbrands, artisans and accessory makers from Singapore and overseas,” said Kusumadi.
Visitors can also expect an expanded content programme. Live-streamed panel discussions will delve into watch brands and appreciation, while hands-on watchmaking workshops will offer a closer look at the craft behind the timepieces.
For the organisers, these experiences are crucial to understanding independent horology.
“A conversation with its designer or a live showcase showing how a component is made creates a much deeper appreciation,” said Kusumadi.
They also make the world of watches more approachable. Newcomers do not need technical knowledge to participate, while experienced collectors gain rare access to founders, makers and perspectives gathered under one roof.
PUTTING SINGAPORE’S WATCH SCENE ON THE MAP
Singapore may be small, but its watch-collecting community punches well above its weight. Beyond an appreciation for major Swiss maisons, local collectors have developed a particular enthusiasm for independent brands and microbrands.
“We have one of the most knowledgeable and diverse watch communities in the region,” said Kusumadi. “Collectors here appreciate major Swiss houses, but there is also a strong appetite for discovery and for watches with a distinctive point of view.”
The continued growth of Spring Sprang Sprung reflects that appetite. Smaller brands can often afford to be more experimental, exploring unusual materials, dial-making techniques, complications and cultural references that larger manufacturers may be less inclined to pursue.
For the founders, seeing a modest community gathering evolve into an international event has been both gratifying and unexpected.
“It is both humbling and slightly surreal to see Spring Sprang Sprung grow from a small local gathering to a global platform,” said Kusumadi. “The most meaningful measure is not the number of brands or visitors we have, but the relationships created, exchange of knowledge, and that we have helped make the watch community less intimidating for newcomers.”
Looking ahead, the team hopes to grow the fair carefully, bringing in greater international participation, strengthening its educational programme and giving Singapore and regional watch brands greater global exposure.
But amid all that growth, one thing is non-negotiable: Spring Sprang Sprung must retain the independent, community-driven personality that started it all.
Spring Sprang Sprung will be held at Glass Dome, 28 China Street, from Nov 14 to 15. Pre-register here for free admission.