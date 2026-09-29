5 years of Spring Sprang Sprung: How this Singapore watch fair grew from 24 to more than 70 brands

Singapore watch fair Spring Sprang Sprung returns for its fifth edition, bringing together more than 70 independent and microbrand watch names from the country and around the world.

The 2026 fair, which will run from Nov 14 to 15, moves to a bigger venue at Glass Dome on China Street, reflecting its growth from a 24-brand community event in 2022 to an international horology platform.

More than 30 brands will make their debut at the fair, alongside 12 Singapore microbrands and a new Chronoscape showcase featuring established independent names.

Visitors can go beyond browsing watches, with hands-on watchmaking workshops, panel discussions and opportunities to meet the founders and makers behind the timepieces.