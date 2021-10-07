Squid Game actress Jung Ho-yeon joins BTS as Louis Vuitton global ambassadors

Jung said it was an "honour" to start her career with a fashion house that she once modelled for. “I look forward to all the moments with Louis Vuitton as a global ambassador.”

Louis Vuitton’s artistic director of women’s collections, Nicolas Ghesquiere, said he hopes to start a new chapter in the journey that began five years ago. "I immediately fell in love with Ho-yeon’s great talent and fantastic personality," he said.

Does this mean we'll be seeing Louis Vuitton outfits in Squid Game if there's another season?