Squid Game actress Jung Ho-yeon joins BTS as Louis Vuitton global ambassadors
Player 067 didn't get the prize money but the model-actress ultimately won the lottery in real life.
Squid Game actress Jung Ho-yeon has been appointed a global ambassador by French luxury house Louis Vuitton, joining fellow South Korean artistes BTS.
Jung played Kang Sae-byeok aka Player 067 in the psychological thriller. While her character lost the prize money of 45.6 billion won (S$52 million) to fellow cash-strapped contestant Seong Gi-hun played by actor Lee Jung-jae, there’s no doubt that Jung ultimately won the proverbial lottery in real life.
Within days of the release of the series, Jung swiftly became the most followed Korean actor on Instagram, with 15.6 million followers at the time of writing.
But she's actually no stranger to high fashion. The 27-year-old was a model before making her acting debut in Squid Game, walking on the runway for Louis Vuitton’s Spring-Summer 2017 show and appearing in its pre-Fall 2017 ready-to-wear campaign.
Jung said it was an "honour" to start her career with a fashion house that she once modelled for. “I look forward to all the moments with Louis Vuitton as a global ambassador.”
Louis Vuitton’s artistic director of women’s collections, Nicolas Ghesquiere, said he hopes to start a new chapter in the journey that began five years ago. "I immediately fell in love with Ho-yeon’s great talent and fantastic personality," he said.
Does this mean we'll be seeing Louis Vuitton outfits in Squid Game if there's another season?