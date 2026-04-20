Star Awards 2026 fashion highlights: Daring looks, statement neckties and black ensembles
From sheer gowns and unusual neckties to looking slick in black, relive the best-dressed moments and standout fashion trends from the Star Awards 2026 red carpet at Mediacorp.
On Sunday (Apr 19), Star Awards 2026 lit up The Theatre at Mediacorp, celebrating the very best of local entertainment. But as always, the real spectacle began long before the trophies were handed out. The red carpet delivered drama, daring choices and plenty of personality. Here’s a closer look at who wore what – and how they wore it.
SHEER LOOKS
With temperatures on the rise, these actresses embraced barely-there dressing with unapologetic confidence. He Yingying floated down the carpet in a diaphanous number that left little to the imagination. Bonnie Loo added intrigue to her mini dress with a sultry trailing train, while Germaine Tan’s look hinged – quite literally – on strategically placed slivers of fabric anchored by an oversized bow. Gao Mei Gui kept things chic and breezy in an off-shoulder mini that struck the perfect balance between playful and polished.
LOTS OF NECKTIES
The men reworked a classic staple, turning the humble necktie into a statement piece. Chen Hanwei took maximalism to new heights with not one, but five ties. Elvin Ng swapped the expected for a sleek monochrome silk scarf, while Zhu Zeliang layered a tie over a sheer turtleneck for a contemporary twist. Tyler Ten leaned into texture with a bedazzled choker stacked over fabric, and Desmond Tan proved that restraint can still shine, finishing his look with just the right amount of gloss.
EVERY COLOUR OF THE RAINBOW
For the leading ladies, colour was the ultimate power move. Zoe Tay reaffirmed her style icon status in a fashion-forward black Valentino gown with striking accents. Sheila Sim turned up the heat in a fiery Chanel ensemble that demanded attention, while Carrie Wong brought a playful edge in bubblegum pink. Meanwhile, special guest Ada Choi, host Cheryl Chou and Best Actress winner Jesseca Liu leaned into soft, barely-there hues, offering a refreshing counterpoint on the spectrum.
BLACK IS BACK
Classic black remained a firm favourite among the men – and for good reason. Special guest Chilam kept things clean and understated, as did beloved veterans Zhu Houren, Richard Low and Chen Shuchen. But subtle twists kept the palette from feeling predictable: Luo Yunxi introduced floral detailing for added dimension, Richie Koh channelled disco energy in sequins, and Romeo Tan surprised with a cowboy-meets-black-tie ensemble that felt unexpectedly fresh.
From sheer audacity to timeless tailoring, this year’s red carpet proved that style at the Star Awards is as compelling as the accolades themselves.