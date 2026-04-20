Star Awards 2026 fashion highlights: Daring looks, statement neckties and black ensembles

With temperatures on the rise, these actresses embraced barely-there dressing with unapologetic confidence. He Yingying floated down the carpet in a diaphanous number that left little to the imagination. Bonnie Loo added intrigue to her mini dress with a sultry trailing train, while Germaine Tan’s look hinged – quite literally – on strategically placed slivers of fabric anchored by an oversized bow. Gao Mei Gui kept things chic and breezy in an off-shoulder mini that struck the perfect balance between playful and polished.

LOTS OF NECKTIES