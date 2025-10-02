From face tape to 'morning shed': TikTok’s 7 strangest beauty fads – and what to try instead
Not every beauty trend that pops up on your FYP should be followed, and here’s why.
With all that late-night doomscrolling, chances are you would have probably seen lots of beauty trends pop up on your FYP. From tired girl makeup to unrecognisable Douyin-inspired looks and face taping, it’s all done in the name of wanting to look good.
But can these trends really achieve that?
Here are seven bizarre beauty trends that have taken over your social media feed and why they may not actually be good for you.
TIRED GIRL AESTHETIC
Trend: If Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Addams is your go-to aesthetics, with the super pale complexion and reddish, grey tones under the eyes, then this trend is for you.
Rather than a polished beauty look, it’s about celebrating imperfections like dark circles, under-eye smudges and a dull complexion. And its virality is said to reflect authenticity, especially when burnout is real in today’s unpredictable economic climate.
Cons: We might joke that we’re constantly tired, but looking like death itself is not very professional, especially when you need to head into the office.
To look your best with minimal effort, start with a skin tint to even out a tired looking complexion, dab concealer at the inner and outer corners of the under-eye area and blend towards the middle. To finish, use a peach toned multi-purpose balm on the cheeks and lips to erase fatigue.
Try: Hermes Plein Air SPF30/PA+++, S$154
This skincare-makeup hybrid not only cares for the skin with a blend of hyaluronic acid, evening primrose oil and Baikal skullcap, but also evens and enhances the skin tone for a natural and flawless finish.
Available at Hermes boutiques and Hermes Beauty counters.
MOO DENG MAKEUP
Trend: Thailand’s Khao Kheow Open Zoo’s baby hippopotamus, Moo Deng, took the internet by storm with her adorable antics. And her dewy skin and perpetually rosy cheeks are the envy of many beauty enthusiasts.
Toronto-based makeup artist Mei Pang clearly thought so, as she was one of the first content creators to showcase the Moo Deng makeup look – hyper-glossy skin paired with pale pink blush, sculpted grey halo around the eyes and pink-lined grey-hued lips.
Cons: Trying to achieve that insane glow (think glass skin on steroids) could leave you looking like a greased pan, especially in Singapore’s humidity. And the grey hues on the face and lips would also wash out your skin tone.
To make Moo Deng’s look your own, go for a touch of shine on the cheekbones with a powder highlighter and add a pale pink flush to the apples of the cheeks and lips for a playful vibe.
Try: Yves Saint Laurent Beauty All Hours Hyper Luminize Highlighting Powder, S$100
Its innovative cream-to-powder texture delivers a dazzling glow thanks to light-reflecting micro-pearls. Sweep along the cheek bones and down the nose bridge for instant luminosity.
Available at Yves Saint Laurent Beauty stores and counters.
DOUYIN UNRECOGNISABLE MAKEUP
Trend: It focuses on dramatic transformations using techniques like exaggerated blush alongside higher and longer eyeliner placements, false lashes as well as contour and highlight to achieve a completely different aesthetic from what you’re born with.
A quick search of #unrecognisablemakeup brings up thousands of videos on Instagram, TikTok and Douyin, with content creators sharing inspirations and tutorials on how they transform the everyday into the extraordinary.
Cons: While amazing to see, the amount of time, effort and skills needed to achieve the final look is what makes this trend unfeasible for many, unless you’re a makeup pro.
For something easy yet still transformative, consider using false lashes to add definition, open the eye area and make the eyes appear more awake instantly.
Try: Nodspark Lazier Lashes, S$32.90
These pre-glued lash strips come with a clear band that blend seamlessly with your natural lash line. Once on, it can last for up to seven days with proper care.
Available at www.nodspark.com.
MORNING SHED ROUTINE
Trend: Upping the ante on your nightly skincare routine by incorporating various skincare products and accessories.
Besides your regular serum and moisturiser, it includes overnight collagen wrapping masks, wrinkle patches, undereye masks, lip tints that stain, lip masks, mouth tape, jaw straps and even heatless curlers, worn all at once and overnight.
And you “shed” all of these in the morning to reveal perfect skin and hair.
Some content creators even swear that this has shaved time off their morning routines, especially since their skin prep is done and hair is styled.
Cons: The excessive layering of skincare and accessories can potentially cause more damage to the skin, leading to irritation, inflammation and a weakened skin barrier.
At the same time, the use of occlusive collagen wrapping masks on top of layers of skincare can lead to clogged pores and breakouts.
Instead, focus on a consistent and diligent skincare routine that consists of proper cleansing, hydration and sun protection for a healthy and youthful complexion.
Try: Laneige Water Sleeping Mask, S$51
Its new and improved formulation now contains a 3x Hyaluronic Night Blend alongside a patented Sleeptox complex to deeply moisturise and brighten the skin while erasing skin fatigue so you wake to an oh-so-supple and radiant complexion.
Available at Laneige stores and counters.
HEAT STROKE MAKEUP
Trend: It’s that post-summer vacay sun-kissed look, levelled up. And it’s not just limited to the face, it goes down to the neck and torso too.
Using blush, bronzer and highlighting balms, the idea is to capture that red and almost raw skin that’s been under intensive and prolonged sun exposure, complete with meticulous outlines of swimwear, tank tops and even jewellery, with none of the pain and UV damage.
Cons: Realistically, this isn’t a look anyone would be pulling off to go out shopping or home cafe hopping in. It would take too long in front of the mirror to apply all that blusher and bronzer to your face, neck and body.
However, it is a look that you can pare down and mimic with ease.
You’d need to exaggerate your blush placement and intensity, applying it on the cheeks and going over the centre of the nose bridge. For best results, opt for a blusher in either coral or a reddish hue to achieve that sunburnt flush. Add a sprinkling of freckles across the nose bridge and tops of the cheeks with an eyebrow pencil as a bonus.
Try: Chanel No.1 Lip and Cheek Balm in Red Camellia, S$80
A multi-use balm that’s enriched with red camellia oil to keep cheeks and lips hydrated and nourished. Its red hue also delivers the perfect healthy glow with ease.
Available at Chanel Fragrance & Beauty boutiques and counters.
GLUE STICK BROWS
Trend: Akin to a brow lamination, this trend is a beauty hack that achieves the same full, feathery and voluminous looking brows without breaking the bank.
All you need is a glue stick (yes, the kind used for arts and crafts) and a spoolie.
There are variations to how you can work the trend, but the easiest and quickest way is to apply the glue stick directly onto the brows and then brush them into shape with the spoolie. Neaten any stray strands and you’re done.
Cons: The purpose of the glue is to hold down the hair so they stay in place. And though a washable glue stick is advised to be used, there is still a chance that it could irritate the skin, causing redness, itchiness and even swelling, especially with repeated and prolonged use.
In addition, using too much glue, especially if your brows are on the thicker side, can result in flakiness.
Instead, define your brows with a tinted brow gel. Besides shaping the hairs, the tint also gives the illusion of having a fuller brow.
Try: Kosas Air Brow Tinted Volumizing Treatment Gel, S$38
This tinted mousse-gel gives brows an airy, feathery look with ease. It also contains actives like provitamin B5 and Biotinoyl Tripeptide-1 for healthier and fuller brow growth.
Available at www.sephora.sg.
FACE TAPING
Trend: As its name implies, face taping literally involves taping areas of your face – forehead, jawline, between the eyebrows or under the eyes, to smooth out existing wrinkles or prevent new ones from forming; some even use it for a lifting effect.
Taping constricts the muscles, which limits their movement and prevents you from frowning or making other line-inducing expressions while you sleep.
According to content creators, any adhesive can be used, from Scotch tape to bandage tape. There are also reusable patches and wraps like Kim Kardashian’s latest Skims Face Shapewear that you can turn to these days too.
Cons: Taping your skin tightly night after night can be uncomfortable.
Plus, the removal in the morning can cause micro tears in the skin, which can damage the skin barrier and make it prone to dryness and inflammation.
And face taping is only a temporary, superficial solution.
To reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, consider investing in a retinol serum that can help improve cellular turnover and boost collagen and elastin production for a youthful complexion.
Try: Fresh Black Tea Renewal Serum, from S$138
Infused with a patented Mauritius black tea extract that delivers retinol-like results without the irritation, this anti-ageing serum keeps skin looking firmer, smoother and renewed day after day.
Available at Fresh boutiques.