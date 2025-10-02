From face tape to 'morning shed': TikTok’s 7 strangest beauty fads – and what to try instead

With all that late-night doomscrolling, chances are you would have probably seen lots of beauty trends pop up on your FYP. From tired girl makeup to unrecognisable Douyin-inspired looks and face taping, it’s all done in the name of wanting to look good.

But can these trends really achieve that?

Here are seven bizarre beauty trends that have taken over your social media feed and why they may not actually be good for you.