How Thai beauty brand Sudtana's founder took family herbal remedies to Asia's luxury hotels and resorts

TRADITION MEETS MODERN FORMULATION

Founded in 2019, shortly after Leelahongjudha completed an MBA at MIT Sloan School of Management on a Fulbright Scholarship, Sudtana was established together with her two brothers, who continue to advise the business today. Leelahongjudha now leads the 20-person company, overseeing product development, brand strategy and international expansion.

It was during her time in the United States that she first recognised the potential of what she had grown up with. Watching global consumers reconnect with traditional wellness practices – and noticing how little of that conversation included Southeast Asia – made her see her family’s remedies differently.

“I saw so many beautiful products from different parts of the world, each carrying its own heritage and story,” she recalled. “But there was very little representation from Southeast Asia.”

What she brought back from MIT was as much a mindset as a business plan. “The environment taught me to build, break and learn rapidly. Failure is not the opposite of success. It is part of the process of discovering what truly creates value.”