Why sunscreen is the only anti-ageing product you need

Have you ever looked at the skin on the buttocks of a 90-year-old? Dr Fayne Frey has. “It’s beautiful,” said the dermatologist and author of the book The Skincare Hoax. “There’s very little pigment, there’s very little wrinkling, there are very few blood vessels.”

Compare that to the skin on a nonagenarian’s face, where you’ll likely see brown spots, scaliness, visible blood vessels, much more wrinkling and a generally sallow appearance.

Some signs of ageing, namely fine lines, happen naturally over time. But Dr Frey said that as much as 80 per cent of the skin changes we associate with age are actually caused by the sun’s ultraviolet rays. The best way to avoid them, aside from staying indoors, in the shade or permanently covered up? Sunscreen.

Sunscreen’s ability to block sunburns and prevent skin cancer is well known, but many dermatologists say it’s also the best skin care product for slowing signs of ageing. Here’s what to know about how UV rays cause the skin to age and how sunscreen helps to minimise those effects.