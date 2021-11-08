Love sneakers and, um, croissants? Check out the Superga x Tiong Bahru Bakery collab

What happens when an Italian sneaker brand and a beloved homegrown bakery collaborate on a project? With the Superga x Tiong Bahru Bakery collaboration, you get a collection of limited edition sneakers.

Tiong Bahru Bakery's merch is essentially getting a Superga upgrade and needless to say, its artisanal croissant takes centre stage.

You can get your hands on three unisex styles: Superga 2795 Croissant Print, Superga 2796 Embroidery Patches and Superga 2795 Tonal Print.