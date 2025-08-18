Watchmaker Swatch apologises for 'slanted eye' ad after online backlash in China

Swiss watchmaker Swatch has issued an apology and pulled ads featuring images of an Asian male model pulling the corners of his eyes up and backwards in a "slanted eye" pose.

The images for the Swatch Essentials collection were widely condemned online in China, where many comments said they appeared to mimic racist taunts about Asian eyes.

In an apology posted in both Chinese and English on its official account on the Weibo social media platform Saturday, Swatch said that it has "taken note of the recent concerns" and removed all related materials worldwide.

"We sincerely apologise for any distress or misunderstanding this may have caused," the statement said. It also posted the same apology on Instagram.