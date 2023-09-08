Blancpain x Swatch collaboration will drop on Sep 9

More than a year after the highly-successful launch of their MoonSwatch collection with Omega, Swiss watchmaker Swatch is back with another collaboration.

This time, they're partnering with luxury brand Blancpain to release the Bioceramic Scuba Fifty Fathoms Collection on Sep 9.

The non-limited collection is inspired by Blancpain's signature Fifty Fathoms line which is regarded as the first true diver’s watch, having met all the needs of underwater exploration.

The Bioceramic Scuba Fifty Fathoms Collection will comprise five watches, each themed after one of the five oceans and nudibranchs – a species of colourful animals that dwell in the waters.