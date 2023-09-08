Blancpain x Swatch collaboration will drop on Sep 9
The non-limited collection will comprise five mechanical watches that draw inspiration from the ocean.
More than a year after the highly-successful launch of their MoonSwatch collection with Omega, Swiss watchmaker Swatch is back with another collaboration.
This time, they're partnering with luxury brand Blancpain to release the Bioceramic Scuba Fifty Fathoms Collection on Sep 9.
The non-limited collection is inspired by Blancpain's signature Fifty Fathoms line which is regarded as the first true diver’s watch, having met all the needs of underwater exploration.
The Bioceramic Scuba Fifty Fathoms Collection will comprise five watches, each themed after one of the five oceans and nudibranchs – a species of colourful animals that dwell in the waters.
The five watches are:
Each watch will cost S$565, a far cry from Fifty Fathoms' usual price tag of over S$15,000. The watches in this collection are equipped with Swatch’s mechanical movement SISTEM51 which features just 51 parts and is fully anti-magnetic, ensuring high precision.
The watches will also have transparent display backs, with each of them featuring an illustration of a nudibranch.
According to Swatch's website, the Bioceramic Scuba Fifty Fathoms Collection will be available for purchase at Swatch's ION Orchard and Marina Bay Sands outlets. Each customer is only allowed to purchase one watch per outlet per day.