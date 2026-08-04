T-beauty explained: Why Thailand’s beauty brands are taking Southeast Asia by storm

Take its Nano Melasma Pro serum. While most brightening products target melanin – the pigment commonly associated with dark spots – Lerttanapaiboon said her team also focused on lipofuscin, an age-related pigment that contributes to discolouration.

“Melasma is one of the most common skin concerns across Southeast Asia. But when we studied the market, we noticed most brands were only targeting melanin while completely overlooking lipofuscin. We developed a formulation that addresses both, with efficacy and gentleness working together rather than in tension.”

That same rigour shapes how she sees “clean beauty” more broadly. Shoppers, she said, increasingly expect brands to explain the science behind their formulations rather than lean on the label alone. “They’re no longer accepting ‘clean’ as a vague promise. They want to know exactly what it means and whether it actually works.”

A MAKEUP ARTIST’S T-BEAUTY SHOPPING LIST

For Singaporean celebrity makeup artist Larry Yeo, Thailand has become one of Asia’s most rewarding beauty destinations. Every Bangkok trip includes a stop at beauty megastore Eveandboy, where he happily spends “three or four hours” browsing the latest launches.

He first discovered Thai brands through friends, but now deliberately leaves room in his luggage before flying home. “I’ll buy a few to test first," he laughed. "If it works, I’ll come home with 30.”

For those curious about exploring T-beauty, these are the categories he recommends.

Sunscreens

Yeo is a fan of brands such as Mistine, MizuMi and Ingu, which have earned loyal followings for lightweight, water-resistant formulas that sit comfortably under makeup.

“They feel good on the skin and work well as a primer in our weather,” he said.

Ingu BluVlite Ultra-Light Daily Sunscreen +Biome Balance, S$34.78.

Available at Shopee.