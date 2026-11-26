Ugly or iconic? Why split-toe shoes are trending again, from Maison Margiela to Charles & Keith
Nearly four decades after Maison Margiela debuted its iconic Tabi boots, the split-toe silhouette is finding new fans. From luxury fashion to everyday footwear, what's behind its enduring appeal?
Nearly four decades after Maison Margiela debuted its iconic Tabi boots in 1988, the split-toe shoe is having another moment. And judging by the number of brands getting in on the action, fashion's fascination with the hoof-like silhouette shows little sign of slowing down.
Since then, the French luxury house has reimagined the Tabi in everything from boots and ballet flats to loafers and sandals. More recently, high-street and sportswear brands have joined in, with designs such as Charles & Keith's first split-toe Mary Jane and technical tabi-inspired sneakers from Asics and designer Kiko Kostadinov.
But what is it about this unconventional shoe that keeps fashion lovers coming back for more?
WHERE THE TABI ALL BEGAN
First, a clarification: Maison Margiela did not invent the split-toe silhouette.
Its roots go back to 15th-century Japan, where tabi, a type of split-toe sock, was worn with thonged footwear such as zori (flat sandals) and geta (raised wooden clogs). Over time, cloth tabi became part of everyday and ceremonial dress, while rubber-soled versions known as jika-tabi became a staple for workers and craftspeople.
For a glimpse into the tabi's place in Japanese culture, look no further than the 2017 Japanese drama Rikuoh, which has been available on Netflix in Singapore. Adapted from a Jun Ikeido novel and starring Koji Yakusho, it follows the head of a small, struggling tabi manufacturer who wonders if the firm's traditional techniques could be used to make running shoes.
It may not be a fashion drama, but it's a heartfelt look at the craftsmanship behind tabi-making and its place in Japanese tradition.
ENTER MARGIELA'S VERY OWN TABI
In 1988, Belgian designer Martin Margiela introduced the Tabi as his label's first shoe design, transforming the traditional Japanese split-toe silhouette into a heeled boot.
Maison Margiela did not invent the split-toe silhouette.
At his debut show in Paris that year, models walked across a white runway with their soles dipped in red paint, leaving behind distinctive, hoof-like footprints. It was quite literally a way to make a mark on fashion.
The Tabi went on to become one of the house's defining signatures, attracting a following among fashion insiders and creative types drawn to its deliberately unconventional shape.
Bjork and Chloe Sevigny were among its early celebrity fans, while Dua Lipa, Zendaya and Blackpink's Lisa have all been photographed wearing Margiela Tabis in recent years.
Singapore-based fine artist Susan Olij is another fan. The shape initially caught her eye because it seemed so unusual in a Southeast Asian context.
"We barely wear socks, let alone those that separate the toes," she said. "I was curious, intrigued and wanted to know what wearing it feels like."
But what makes the tabi intriguing to Olij is also what makes it potentially off-putting to others.
As a visual artist, she is particularly aware of how the split toe can resemble the hooves of goats and cows, or even the feet of Pan, the half-man, half-goat figure from Greek mythology.
It's not every day that a pair of shoes invites comparisons to farm animals and mythical creatures. But that hoof-like appearance helps explain the Tabi's polarising appeal: What began as a practical design can look decidedly strange outside its original cultural context.
What some find unsettling, others see as an unconventional shape that challenges familiar ideas of what a shoe should look like.
Over the past 15 years, Olij has amassed five pairs of split-toe shoes, including three Maison Margiela Tabis. Her first purchase was a pair of white Tabi sneakers, which she hand-painted with blue stripes. She found her other two Margiela pairs on the resale market.
"I wear all of them a lot because they are very comfortable and they add a certain coolness to an outfit that suits my personality," she said.
Stylist and visual director Isabella Chan's love affair with the split toe also began with Margiela. Her first pair was a classic black heeled Tabi boot, which she bought in Tokyo while working on a shoot.
"I've always loved Maison Margiela and it was on my wishlist for the longest time," she recalled. "When an old pair of staple black boots gave out, I decided it was time."
More than a decade later, those black Tabi boots remain her favourite pair.
"They're a little worn out now, but they'll always have a space in my shoe cabinet because they were one of the first pairs of luxury shoes that I own," she said.
That hoof-like appearance helps explain the Tabi's polarising appeal.
EVERYONE WANTS A PIECE
While Margiela helped turn the split toe into a fashion statement, other brands have been finding their own ways to work the distinctive design into footwear.
Nike's Air Rift, introduced in 1996, brought split-toe construction into athletic footwear, drawing inspiration from barefoot long-distance runners in Kenya.
This year, Asics and designer Kiko Kostadinov revisited the silhouette with a series of tabi-inspired sneakers. The Ilargi FF draws from an archived marathon tabi shoe, while the Lyasa FF references a 2008 model used for astronaut space training.
Vans, meanwhile, introduced the Fdmtl x Vans Authentic Tabi, a split-toe skate shoe made from indigo patchwork denim. With its boro-style construction and sashiko-inspired stitching, the design nods to traditional Japanese repair and textile techniques.
Closer to home, Charles & Keith introduced the Aether Lace-Up Split-Toe Mary Jane Flats in its Fall 2026 collection, marking the brand's first venture into split-toe footwear.
The design combines the distinctive divided toe with a familiar Mary Jane silhouette, lace-up detailing and a flat sole, making the unconventional shape feel surprisingly wearable.
According to a Charles & Keith spokesperson, the design grew out of the brand's desire to balance the Mary Jane, a core part of its identity, with a more playful, maximalist approach.
And shoppers were clearly intrigued.
Pre-order demand was so strong that the brand had to rethink its manufacturing approach to keep pace. The Aether sold out within weeks of its launch, and Charles & Keith is now planning a more minimalist split-toe style as a limited drop.
For Chan, the fact that the split toe can work across so many different styles is part of its appeal.
Her favourite interpretation is perhaps one of the least expected: men's oxfords and loafers.
"I just love the juxtaposition of something playful on shoes that are supposedly prim and proper," she said.
After all, even the most sensible-looking shoes deserve a little personality.
UGLY? ICONIC? OR BOTH?
Even Olij, a devoted split-toe fan, describes the design as an "acquired taste".
"I think what makes the tabi so interesting is the fact that it is not visually appealing," she said. "It's what makes the design modern, and that gives it the cool factor."
In other words, the Tabi's unconventional looks aren't necessarily a drawback. They may be precisely the point.
Growing appetite for unusual footwear reflects a broader shift in fashion.
For Chan, part of the appeal is how easily the detail can go unnoticed.
"A pair of black boots is not just a pair of black boots with an interesting toe box design," she said, adding that the split toe is easy to miss at first glance.
"It takes a person to look down to actually notice it."
And once someone does notice, there's usually something to talk about.
"It's always a conversation-starter when I wear them," said Chan.
She believes this growing appetite for unusual footwear reflects a broader shift in fashion, with people becoming more receptive to designs that have a little more personality.
"Fashion is moving towards the unconventional and people are starting to favour things with character and things that are a little more, say, quirky."
HOW TO STYLE TABI SHOES
One reason split-toe shoes can feel intimidating is that the shape seems to demand an entire outfit built around them. But according to Chan, there's no need to overthink it.
She believes the styling possibilities are now "endless", especially with the growing range of split-toe styles and the shift towards maximalism, which encourages experimenting with contrasting colours, textures and aesthetics.
Her favourite styling trick? Pair tabi ballet flats with barrel-leg or baggy jeans, letting just the split toe peek out.
"It gives off an understated appeal of a girl who seems like she's not trying but somehow looks effortlessly chic," she said.
For the tabi-curious, she recommends starting with sneakers rather than heeled boots. Their casual silhouette makes them easier to incorporate into everyday outfits.
Once you've got used to the split toe, "you can mostly style them like you would with your other sneakers".
But just because a shoe can have a split toe doesn't necessarily mean it should.
Olij, for instance, owns a pair of split-toe sandals from London-based fashion brand Miista that she rarely wears because she feels the divided toe adds little to the overall design. To her, the addition feels like "only form without function".
It's a reminder that a split toe alone doesn't automatically make a shoe interesting.
Still, nearly four decades after Margiela's first Tabi boots left their red footprints on the runway, the design continues to divide opinion and turn heads.
Love them or loathe them, these shoes certainly know how to make an impression.