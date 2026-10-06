Shopping in Taipei: Your guide to the best fashion and beauty stores by district

Taipei may not get the same fashion billing as Tokyo or Seoul, but underestimate its shopping scene and you’ll miss some of Asia’s most interesting independent labels.

The trick is knowing where to look.

Step away from the department store floors and Taipei reveals a network of tucked-away boutiques, design studios and multi-label stores where Taiwanese designers are quietly doing their own thing.

Local fashion often mixes traditional and indigenous influences with contemporary silhouettes, while small-batch production, craft and sustainability feature prominently.

Beauty is another reason to leave some room in your suitcase. Taiwanese skincare and makeup are particularly well suited to hot, humid weather – good news for anyone bringing their haul home to Singapore. Lightweight textures, budge-resistant makeup and local botanical ingredients such as red pearl barley, mung bean and Taiwanese magnolia are worth looking out for.

Shop Taipei by neighbourhood rather than brand. The city’s best finds are often clustered down side streets, and half the pleasure is discovering what’s next door.

EAST DISTRICT

Come here for the big international names but stay for the backstreets. Behind the East District’s main shopping avenues is a maze of independent boutiques, cafes and bars that rewards wandering.

Plain-Me

If your wardrobe leans towards beautifully cut, low-key clothes you’ll actually wear, start here.

Rather than chasing micro-trends, Plain-Me specialises in relaxed urban staples with enough design detail to make them interesting. Its wide-cut utilitarian trousers are a signature, and the easy silhouettes make particularly good travel pieces.