Shopping in Taipei: Your guide to the best fashion and beauty stores by district
Discover Taipei’s best shopping by district, from local fashion and jewellery labels to Taiwanese beauty gems in Zhongshan, Ximending, Xinyi and more.
Taipei may not get the same fashion billing as Tokyo or Seoul, but underestimate its shopping scene and you’ll miss some of Asia’s most interesting independent labels.
The trick is knowing where to look.
Step away from the department store floors and Taipei reveals a network of tucked-away boutiques, design studios and multi-label stores where Taiwanese designers are quietly doing their own thing.
Local fashion often mixes traditional and indigenous influences with contemporary silhouettes, while small-batch production, craft and sustainability feature prominently.
Beauty is another reason to leave some room in your suitcase. Taiwanese skincare and makeup are particularly well suited to hot, humid weather – good news for anyone bringing their haul home to Singapore. Lightweight textures, budge-resistant makeup and local botanical ingredients such as red pearl barley, mung bean and Taiwanese magnolia are worth looking out for.
Shop Taipei by neighbourhood rather than brand. The city’s best finds are often clustered down side streets, and half the pleasure is discovering what’s next door.
EAST DISTRICT
Come here for the big international names but stay for the backstreets. Behind the East District’s main shopping avenues is a maze of independent boutiques, cafes and bars that rewards wandering.
Plain-Me
If your wardrobe leans towards beautifully cut, low-key clothes you’ll actually wear, start here.
Rather than chasing micro-trends, Plain-Me specialises in relaxed urban staples with enough design detail to make them interesting. Its wide-cut utilitarian trousers are a signature, and the easy silhouettes make particularly good travel pieces.
Another smart buy is the travel pouch: a lightweight, water-repellent crossbody with compartments for essentials including your passport, cards and keys. It’s the sort of deceptively simple accessory that earns its place in your carry-on.
Also check the collaboration rails. Plain-Me regularly works with Taiwanese and international names, including Japanese labels Journal Standard and Urban Research and Osamu Goods, giving its distinctly Taiwanese streetwear a Japanese-inflected twist.
Shopping tip: Don’t dismiss something because it looks oversized on the hanger. Plain-Me’s proportions are part of the appeal – try pieces on to appreciate how the volume falls.
Where: No 18, Lane 161, Section 1, Dunhua South Road, Da’an District, Taipei City
Rec.Taipei & RecoveryDesign
Silver jewellery people, bookmark this one.
Rec.Taipei is a multi-brand destination carrying independent Taiwanese streetwear, accessories and eyewear, but its in-house jewellery label Recovery is the real draw. The aesthetic runs from clean everyday silver pieces to more directional designs incorporating industrial hardware, gender-neutral forms and avant-garde detailing in sterling silver, stainless steel and brass.
Recovery’s collaborations with other Taiwanese labels are especially worth watching if you want something less ubiquitous.
There’s a sustainability angle too: Its jewellery recycling initiatives invite customers to exchange old, worn pieces for newer collections, fitting the brand’s philosophy of “recovery and rejuvenation”.
Shopping tip: If you’re after a souvenir that doesn’t scream “tourist”, jewellery is one of Taipei’s best buys. Look beyond the simplest pieces here – the more sculptural designs are what make Recovery distinctive.
Where: No 5, Alley 5, Lane 217, Section 3, Zhongxiao East Road, Da’an District, Taipei City
ZHONGSHAN DISTRICT
If you only have time for one neighbourhood dedicated to independent shopping, make it Zhongshan.
Once associated with auto-parts and hardware businesses, the area has evolved into one of Taipei’s coolest creative enclaves. Independent designer boutiques, vintage stores, bookstores and artisan cafes sit around tree-lined streets, while weekends bring flea markets and pop-ups around Zhongshan Linear Park.
In other words: don’t rush it.
Olivia Yao Jewellery
Olivia Yao’s jewellery has that elusive quality of feeling special without becoming too precious to wear.
Having worked between the United Kingdom and Taiwan, Yao combines understated East Asian aesthetics with European craftsmanship. Art Nouveau influences appear in fluid, organic lines, while Taiwan’s island geography and indigenous craft traditions – including weaving techniques – inform other designs.
The result is jewellery that works particularly well with a modern, pared-back wardrobe: distinctive enough to notice, subtle enough for everyday wear.
For a true investment piece, Olivia Yao Fine Jewellery also offers bespoke design and the renewal of vintage family heirlooms.
Shopping tip: If suitcase space is an issue, the brand ships internationally.
Where: No 14 Nanjing West Road, Level 2, Zhongshan District, Taipei City
Georgia Tsao
For a softer, more romantic take on Taiwanese design, head to Georgia Tsao.
Founded by three sisters in 2005, the made-in-Taiwan label spans clothing, leather bags and handcrafted silver jewellery. The clothes have a feminine, European-inspired ease: billowy blouses, fluid skirts, floral dresses and cosy cardigans that lend themselves to layering.
One detail deserves particular attention: sizing.
Instead of relying solely on conventional S/M/L options, selected signature pieces such as maxi dresses and wide-leg trousers come in “longer” and “shorter” lengths. Petite shoppers – and anyone tired of paying for immediate alterations – will appreciate the thought.
The label also supports social and sustainability initiatives, including charity donations from sales and an annual second-hand charity event.
Shopping tip: Try the trousers and maxi dresses first. The considered length options are one of the brand’s most useful points of difference.
Where: No 5, Lane 3, Chifeng Street, Datong District, Taipei City
Chiahung Su
This is the stop for serious fashion followers.
A 2024 LVMH Prize semi-finalist, designer Chiahung Su brings together Western tailoring and East Asian heritage, with Taiwanese indigenous culture playing an important role in his work.
Expect experimental proportions, asymmetry, raw edges, mandarin collars and unexpected textile combinations. The beauty is in the materials: vintage and recycled fabrics, hand-dyeing with natural elements including mud and botanical dyes, hand-twisted yarns and bespoke textiles woven by indigenous craftspeople all feature in the brand’s approach.
There’s a wabi-sabi sensibility here too – an appreciation of transience and imperfection that makes the pieces feel lived-in rather than clinically pristine.
Shopping tip: Don’t come looking for a generic Taipei fashion souvenir. Come for wearable heirloom you want people to ask you about years later.
Where: No 221, Section 1, Dihua Street, Datong District, Taipei City
XIMENDING
Colourful, crowded and gloriously chaotic, Ximending is often described as Taipei’s answer to Harajuku. Anime and manga shops, cosplay suppliers and bubble-tea stops share the neighbourhood with global sportswear flagships, Taiwanese fashion boutiques and multi-storey beauty stores.
This is where you come when you want energy – and plenty of choice.
ReChic Design + Clothing Gallery
ReChic brings together independent Taiwanese fashion labels but make a beeline for its longstanding collaborator Be Homme.
Forget quiet basics. Be Homme works with asymmetrical draping, architectural layering and bold proportions to create clothes designed to be noticed. Pieces are produced in limited quantities too, so there’s less chance of encountering your outfit everywhere else.
Even better, the resident designer is often on-site to offer styling advice and bespoke alterations.
Shopping tip: Ask for help. With conceptual fashion, the piece you’d overlook on a rail can completely transform once it’s styled or adjusted properly.
Where: No 12, Lane 96, Kunming Street, Wanhua District, Taipei City
Robinmay
Need a bag without blowing the rest of your shopping budget? Robinmay is an easy recommendation.
Often dubbed the “Charles & Keith of Taiwan”, the homegrown accessories brand specialises in affordable, practical handbags spanning commuter styles, crossbodies and roomy shoulder totes.
Functionality is a major selling point. Many designs use water- and scratch-resistant materials and cleverly maximise interior space despite compact silhouettes – particularly useful if you want an everyday bag rather than an impractical holiday purchase.
The brand also has a playful side, with collaborations featuring characters including Hello Kitty, Snoopy and Winnie the Pooh. For its 10th anniversary, Super Junior’s Donghae and Eunhyuk fronted its Follow Your Own Orbit campaign featuring styles including Meteor, Cosma, Gemini and Dazzle.
Shopping tip: Start with the core collections if longevity matters; head straight for the collaborations if you want something fun and unmistakably of-the-moment.
Where: No 40, Section 2, Wuchang Street, Wanhua District, Taipei City
XINYI, SONGSHAN AND SONGYAN
Xinyi is Taipei at its glossy best: Taipei 101, Shin Kong Mitsukoshi, Breeze and a concentration of mega-malls make this the obvious destination for serious retail therapy.
Move towards Songshan, however, and things become more independent. Songshan Cultural and Creative Park is excellent for discovering Taiwanese design and artisanal lifestyle goods, while bargain hunters can brave the alleys of Wufenpu for wallet-friendly fashion.
Poya Beauty
Beauty lovers, this is where you budget both time and luggage space.
Taiwan’s answer to the mega beauty store, Poya Beauty brings K-, J- and Taiwanese beauty under one roof. At its sprawling flagship, familiar names such as Senka, Laneige and Etude sit alongside Taiwanese labels including Dr Morita, Dr Wu, 1028 Visual Therapy and Meko.
My advice is to prioritise the local shelves – you can buy Korean and Japanese favourites elsewhere.
For makeup, look at Solone’s gel eyeliners and brushes, then Heme for velvety blushes, loose powders and pigmented eyeshadow palettes. Skincare shoppers can investigate Mirae’s “8-Minute” sheet masks, designed for a quick hit of hydration, or Naruoko, created by Taiwanese beauty expert Robin Niu and known for botanical-focused formulations.
Shopping tip: Do a reconnaissance lap before filling your basket.
Where: Level 1, ATT Express, 12 Songshou Road, Xinyi District, Taipei City
Goopimade
Finally, one for the gorpcore crowd.
Taiwan’s Goopimade marries military-influenced functionality with deconstructed streetwear, creating adaptable pieces designed to move between work, weekends and travel.
Crucially, this is technical clothing developed for Taiwan’s climate. Skin-friendly cottons, ventilation, breathable mesh linings and generous fits keep things comfortable in humidity, while the brand works with local textile partners including Shin Kong Textile on specialised fabrics offering properties such as moisture management, water and wind resistance and UV protection.
The label also makes caps, bags and footwear, so you can go full Goopimade if that’s your aesthetic.
Shopping tip: Pay attention to the fabric specifications, not just the silhouette. The textile development is a large part of what you’re paying for – and what makes these pieces particularly practical for hot-weather wardrobes.
Where: A9 Testing Store, Level 3, Shin Kong Mitsukoshi Taipei Xinyi Place A9, No 9 Songshou Road, Xinyi District, Taipei City
Taipei’s best shopping isn’t about ticking off the biggest malls. It’s about knowing which alley to turn down, which local label deserves your suitcase space and which piece you’ll still be wearing long after the holiday is over.
Go with a loose itinerary, wear comfortable shoes and leave room in your luggage. You’re going to need it.