Beyond Ray-Ban Meta: 6 other smart glasses with unique capabilities
From AR screens to real-time translation, technology has turned spectacles into state-of-the-art gear that are capable of things you had never imagined possible.
Wearable technology isn’t new – but the recent AI boom and rapid advances in hardware have ushered it into a new era. What began with smartwatches and fitness trackers has evolved into something far more ambitious.
In recent years, smart glasses have emerged as one of the most intriguing categories in the space, impressing tech enthusiasts with capabilities that once seemed firmly in the realm of science fiction.
Ray-Ban’s Meta AI glasses are arguably the most recognisable example today. Stylish and surprisingly practical, they can play music, take calls, capture photos, livestream on the go and even translate languages. With Meta AI built in, they can also answer questions, provide directions and assist with everyday tasks – all hands-free. Importantly, they still fulfil the most basic purpose of eyewear: correcting or protecting your vision while looking effortlessly fashionable.
Smart glasses are gaining traction because they solve a key limitation of modern technology: convenience.
Unlike phones or smartwatches that require users to glance down at a screen, eyewear sits naturally within the wearer’s field of vision and allows for hands-free interaction. With improvements in AI, miniaturised sensors and battery efficiency, manufacturers are exploring what glasses can do beyond everyday connectivity – from enhancing sports performance to improving accessibility and enabling immersive entertainment.
Beyond all-in-one smart glasses designed for daily convenience, eyewear makers are creating glasses built around specific functions or niche needs. Leveraging their expertise in areas such as sports technology, audio engineering and accessibility.
Here are six smart glasses with distinctive features or practical uses.
1. OAKLEY META VANGUARD, US$499/S$638
For runners, cyclists and outdoor athletes, stopping to check a smartwatch mid-workout can break the rhythm. The Oakley Meta Vanguard aims to solve that by delivering real-time performance stats directly through a pair of smart sports sunglasses.
Designed for sports and outdoor activities, this pair combines Oakley’s performance eyewear expertise with Meta AI functionality. The glasses pair with Garmin devices to provide real-time workout updates while you’re on the move.
On request, the glasses can read out key metrics such as pace, distance covered and heart rate through built-in speakers. They can also play music, answer questions via Meta AI and send messages to contacts without requiring you to reach for your phone.
A discreet camera embedded in the nose bridge allows users to capture highlights of their workouts, whether it’s a scenic ride or a personal best run.
Naturally, the design is built with athletes in mind. The full-wrap lenses and secure fit offer stability during vigorous movement, while the frames integrate comfortably with cycling helmets.
Available at Oakley.
2. NUANCE AUDIO HEARING GLASSES, FROM US$699/S$894
Hearing aids can be life-changing – but many users still find them uncomfortable or conspicuous. Nuance Audio’s hearing glasses offer a discreet alternative by combining hearing assistance and vision correction in a single pair of frames.
The concept of spectacles with built-in hearing aids has existed for decades – prototypes appeared more than 40 years ago – but only recently has technology advanced enough to make it practical for everyday use.
These glasses offer a two-in-one solution for people with mild hearing loss. They function both as discreet hearing assistance devices and as vision-correcting spectacles when fitted with prescription lenses.
Instead of placing speakers inside the ear, miniature speakers embedded in the frame arms direct sound into the ear canal. Directional microphones pick up surrounding audio – particularly voices coming from the front – helping wearers focus on conversations more easily.
Because of the open-ear design, ambient sounds remain audible, allowing users to stay aware of their surroundings while benefiting from amplified audio. Performance can also be customised through a companion app.
Available at Nuance.
3. JBL SOUNDGEAR FRAMES, S$199
What if you could listen to music without wearing earbuds at all? JBL’s Soundgear Frames turn an ordinary-looking pair of sunglasses into a surprisingly capable personal audio system.
In an era dominated by earbuds and headphones, audio-enabled glasses might seem unconventional. Yet eyewear is well suited for built-in speakers, since the arms sit naturally close to the ears.
Many brands have experimented with the concept, though audio quality has often been underwhelming – particularly with bone-conduction designs or speakers positioned too far from the ear.
This pair from JBL stands out for a solid audio performance that’s full and crisp, delivered via tiny speakers positioned right next to the ears. They create an immersive listening experience while maintaining an open-ear design that allows users to stay aware of their surroundings.
Just as importantly, the frames resemble a stylish pair of everyday sunglasses – sleek, lightweight and comfortable rather than bulky or overtly futuristic.
Available at JBL.
4. LEION HEY 2, US$549/S$702
Imagine being able to understand a foreign language instantly while maintaining eye contact during a conversation. The Leion Hey 2 is designed to make that possible through real-time translation displayed directly in your field of vision.
For users primarily interested in real-time language translation, the Leion Hey 2 offers a focused alternative to multifunction smart glasses.
The device supports more than 100 languages and accents, significantly more than many competing models. Spoken words are picked up by the glasses, translated instantly and displayed as subtitles within the wearer’s field of vision using waveguide optics.
Because the translated text appears directly in the user’s line of sight, conversations can feel far more natural. Wearers can maintain eye contact with the person they are speaking to instead of constantly looking down at a phone.
Interestingly, the glasses deliberately omit cameras and speakers – a design choice that reduces distractions and may appeal to users concerned about privacy.
Beyond travel, the technology could also be useful for people with hearing difficulties or professionals who frequently work in multilingual environments.
Available at Leion.
5. CHAMELO AURA BLACK CALM, S$500
Most sunglasses darken gradually in sunlight – but what if you could change the tint instantly with a tap? That’s the idea behind Chamelo’s Aura Black Calm, which features electronically controlled colour-changing lenses.
Unlike traditional photochromic lenses – such as Transitions lenses that darken when exposed to UV light – Chamelo’s Prismatic lenses are electronic and battery-powered.
Users can switch between four different lens tints by tapping a sensor embedded in the temple. The effect is immediate, allowing wearers to adjust their sunglasses depending on lighting conditions or simply personal preference.
The Aura Black Calm is one of the brand’s simpler models featuring this technology. Other versions in the Aura line include additional features such as built-in audio, slider-based tint controls and app-enabled customisation.
Even without the technology, the glasses remain stylish. The rimless design is lightweight and minimalist, making them a versatile accessory for both men and women.
Available at Chamelo.
6. XREAL ONE PRO, US$649/S$830
Watching a film on a tiny phone screen during a flight isn’t ideal. The Xreal One Pro solves that by turning a pair of glasses into a massive virtual display you can carry anywhere.
For gamers and digital entertainment enthusiasts, augmented reality (AR) glasses represent another exciting direction for wearable technology.
The Xreal One Pro projects content from a connected device – such as a smartphone, laptop or gaming console – directly onto the lenses, creating a private virtual screen only the wearer can see.
With a 57-degree field of view and a virtual display that can appear as large as 171 inches, the experience can feel similar to watching a giant screen while remaining entirely portable.
The glasses also feature Bang & Olufsen speakers designed to deliver cinema-like audio, enhancing both gaming and movie watching.
While AR glasses typically sit slightly further from the face due to the optics involved, the Xreal One Pro maintains a relatively sleek design. They are most suited for indoor use – ideal for watching films on flights, gaming on the go or creating a private viewing space in shared environments.
Available at Xreal.