Beyond Ray-Ban Meta: 6 other smart glasses with unique capabilities

Wearable technology isn’t new – but the recent AI boom and rapid advances in hardware have ushered it into a new era. What began with smartwatches and fitness trackers has evolved into something far more ambitious.

In recent years, smart glasses have emerged as one of the most intriguing categories in the space, impressing tech enthusiasts with capabilities that once seemed firmly in the realm of science fiction.

Ray-Ban’s Meta AI glasses are arguably the most recognisable example today. Stylish and surprisingly practical, they can play music, take calls, capture photos, livestream on the go and even translate languages. With Meta AI built in, they can also answer questions, provide directions and assist with everyday tasks – all hands-free. Importantly, they still fulfil the most basic purpose of eyewear: correcting or protecting your vision while looking effortlessly fashionable.

Smart glasses are gaining traction because they solve a key limitation of modern technology: convenience.

Unlike phones or smartwatches that require users to glance down at a screen, eyewear sits naturally within the wearer’s field of vision and allows for hands-free interaction. With improvements in AI, miniaturised sensors and battery efficiency, manufacturers are exploring what glasses can do beyond everyday connectivity – from enhancing sports performance to improving accessibility and enabling immersive entertainment.

Beyond all-in-one smart glasses designed for daily convenience, eyewear makers are creating glasses built around specific functions or niche needs. Leveraging their expertise in areas such as sports technology, audio engineering and accessibility.

Here are six smart glasses with distinctive features or practical uses.