Beyond Naraya and Gentlewoman: 7 indie Thai bag labels fashion insiders swear by

This online-only label once sold out all 2,500 of their signature bucket-shaped Daily tote bags on Lazada Thailand in 38 seconds, making them one of the fastest moving homegrown handbag brand on the platform.

Founder Sireethorn Amornnuratkul started the brand during the pandemic in 2021. Garmenti has since churned out many other fun designs such as the adorable Gyoza bag, the functional top-handle Baxter and the yummy Mantou, all in a brigade of eye-popping colours.

Made entirely in Thailand – the team is 100 per cent Thai and they use only locally sourced materials – the 34-year-old founder credits her brand’s success for keeping things homegrown.

