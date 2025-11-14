Beyond Naraya and Gentlewoman: 7 indie Thai bag labels fashion insiders swear by
Even Thai celebrities Lingling, Freen Sarocha and Thanaerng Kanyawee Songmuang are fans of some of these brands.
If your idea of bag shopping in Bangkok only consists of hitting up Naraya for cheap quilted sacs, grabbing canvas totes off the shelves of Gentlewoman and rushing for bear-printed bags at Butterbear, than you’re totally missing out on the dapper bags that the cool Thai girls are wearing.
Not sure where to start looking? Check out off-duty Thai celebrities for inspiration. Rising Thai-Chinese actress Lingling was spotted with a cream Fundao top-handle bag. Actress Thanaerng Kanyawee Songmuang was seen wearing Garmenti's newly launched dusty blue Mantou bag. Actress-singer Freen Sarocha Chankimha has been spied with her Chato purse on several occasions.
If you’re liking their choices so far, then you’ll love these other brands we’ve put together for you. Save them for when you next visit Bangkok – or if waiting is not your strong suit, you’ll be glad to know that many of them ship internationally.
1. GARMENTI
This online-only label once sold out all 2,500 of their signature bucket-shaped Daily tote bags on Lazada Thailand in 38 seconds, making them one of the fastest moving homegrown handbag brand on the platform.
Founder Sireethorn Amornnuratkul started the brand during the pandemic in 2021. Garmenti has since churned out many other fun designs such as the adorable Gyoza bag, the functional top-handle Baxter and the yummy Mantou, all in a brigade of eye-popping colours.
Made entirely in Thailand – the team is 100 per cent Thai and they use only locally sourced materials – the 34-year-old founder credits her brand’s success for keeping things homegrown.
Check out their Instagram account to find out how to get your hands on their wares.
2. LUNNE
The brand is often likened to France's bag star Polene for its clean and simple lines but at a fraction of the price. Their Kith shoulder bag – which is sold out in popular colours like dark cherry and vanilla – has become something of a viral sensation on social media with KOLs tripping over themselves to do unboxing videos.
The fact that the brand ships internationally, allows fans everywhere to get their hands on the bag. When you’re browsing their site, look out for the newly launched East-West Soma bag that’s made from premium cowhide leather. The hard part is deciding on the colour because the caramel, espresso and midnight versions are equally stunning.
Available at Lunne.
3. RALLY MOVEMENT
The bestselling item from this clothing label founded by Apipan M and Nithit W is none other than a bag, specifically the Rally The Bag. Periodically, special editions of this bucket bag are dropped and they inevitably sell out in a matter of minutes. Good news is the brand ships internationally, so no matter where you are, fans can partake in their exhilarating game of fastest fingers.
Available at Rally Movement.
4. CHATO STUDIO
Thai celebrities Freen Sarocha Chankimha and Thanaerng Kanyawee Songmuang are said to be fans of this upscale Thai label. Founded by prominent Thai KOL Wasasha Charoensomsamai, who has a degree in brand development from fashion school Istituto Marangoni, Chato Studio’s timeless bags are instantly recognisable with its signature doughnut-shaped rings. For a full-on experience of this classy label, visit Maison Chato, the gorgeous flagship store that just opened at Sukhumvit 20.
Available at One Bangkok, Iconsiam, Central Chidlom and Central Pinklao.
5. FUNDAO
The brand prides itself on creating wearable art pieces that come with a signature corset-like closure. This perceptible detail is an addition that makes their bags discernible. Even rising Thai star Lingling is a devotee of the brand.
Available at Fundao.
6. C.ICLO
Founded by Nichada Duangwongsri, the brand finds inspiration from nostalgia. While the brand is not just a bagmaker, their bags stand out for all the right reasons. The recently launched Taco bag, like its predecessors such as the popular Sofia square bag and Gilda bolster bag are crafted from dead stock materials from Italy. No wonder there’s an unshakable nostalgic charm to them.
Available at Ciclo, Hide Select and Loft Eyes.
7. PIPATCHARA
Designer Pipatchara “Petch” Kaeojinda loves getting entangled for the right reasons and has made leather macrame and chainmail made from upcycled fishing nets her business. The brand's artisanal bags have caught the eye of Hollywood star Anne Hathaway and Blackpink’s Lisa. The brand has even been carried by viral sensation Butterbear. These pieces may look fashion forward but they are in fact handcrafted by a local community in northern Thailand.
Available at Pipatchara.