Thai luxury wellness brand Panpuri makes its Singapore debut at Takashimaya

“We have the heritage, the craftsmanship, a unique knowledge of and approach to wellness, but no one had really translated and modernised it for global consumers. There were a few spas here that were well known back then, but none of them used Thai products – instead, they all used European products,” he shared.

This was how he became inspired to build a luxury wellness brand based on holistic healing traditions and products that had Thai heritage at its central focus.

Panpuri sets itself apart from its Thai counterparts in multiple ways – its high-end positioning, established via every facet of the brand, from the packaging to the store design and the experience it creates for the customer, whether while shopping or using its products. Quality is, of course, of utmost importance.

“We focus on natural botanicals, and started with clean formulations since day one, which is quite unheard of in Thailand back in those days. It’s not easy to source for clean materials – we were among the first to use certified organic ingredients in our products in a time when no one was talking organic yet,” remembered Siripark.

SCENTS FOR THE SENSES

Therapeutic scents have always been a part of Siripark’s life since his childhood years. In fact, one of Panpuri’s most popular scents was inspired by some of his earliest memories involving natural botanical fragrances. “My grandmother would get me to help her pick jasmine blooms from her garden in the morning, and we soaked them in water. We would then use this scented water for splashing on and cooling our body. It smells good and is so soothing for the senses,” he shared.