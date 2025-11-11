Thai luxury wellness brand Panpuri makes its Singapore debut at Takashimaya
As the brand opens its first store in Singapore, CNA Lifestyle learns why its sensorial healing rituals and products based on Eastern traditions are just the thing today’s stressed-out society needs.
Among the many things Singaporeans love visiting Thailand for are its spa and wellness brands, and one name that stands out among them is Panpuri, which is known for its upmarket positioning and high quality.
Good news, if you happen to be a fan of its scent and body care products – the brand has landed in Singapore at long last.
The brand will be opening the doors to its first store here on Wednesday (Nov 12) at Takashimaya Shopping Centre, and will unveil a space that is designed to recreate its signature vibe of a sensorial sanctuary. There will be elements that set it apart from other Panpuri stores and are a nod to Singapore – namely our national flower, the Vanda Miss Joaquim, which will be a focal point of floral installations in-store.
Panpuri’s CEO and founder Vorravit Siripark sees the brand’s stores as an experience, rather than a place of transaction. “We want people to come in and feel a sense of wellness and therapeutic calm, if you will. Also, if you visit our stores in Bangkok or in Hong Kong, you’ll see that none of them look the same. We set out to intentionally create a different design for every space, taking cues from inspiration from the country it is in,” he said.
Singapore is a place that is close to his heart, since he once spent a period of time here working – which is why it has always been a personal goal of his to bring Panpuri here. Needless to say, it’s also a key market in the region for the brand, considering how popular it has become with travellers in Thailand, a good portion of which includes Singaporeans.
A MODERN TAKE ON TRADITIONAL WELLNESS
Siripark started Panpuri in 2003, the result of an idea that sparked from working on his thesis for his Master’s degree in luxury goods management. Having analysed the beauty and wellness industry in Thailand back then, he noticed that while there was great potential for growth, there also was a distinct lack of a certain savvy when it came to the marketing and products used in the spa business.
“We have the heritage, the craftsmanship, a unique knowledge of and approach to wellness, but no one had really translated and modernised it for global consumers. There were a few spas here that were well known back then, but none of them used Thai products – instead, they all used European products,” he shared.
This was how he became inspired to build a luxury wellness brand based on holistic healing traditions and products that had Thai heritage at its central focus.
Panpuri sets itself apart from its Thai counterparts in multiple ways – its high-end positioning, established via every facet of the brand, from the packaging to the store design and the experience it creates for the customer, whether while shopping or using its products. Quality is, of course, of utmost importance.
“We focus on natural botanicals, and started with clean formulations since day one, which is quite unheard of in Thailand back in those days. It’s not easy to source for clean materials – we were among the first to use certified organic ingredients in our products in a time when no one was talking organic yet,” remembered Siripark.
SCENTS FOR THE SENSES
Therapeutic scents have always been a part of Siripark’s life since his childhood years. In fact, one of Panpuri’s most popular scents was inspired by some of his earliest memories involving natural botanical fragrances. “My grandmother would get me to help her pick jasmine blooms from her garden in the morning, and we soaked them in water. We would then use this scented water for splashing on and cooling our body. It smells good and is so soothing for the senses,” he shared.
This jasmine scent would continue to remind him of his grandmother, and that happy period of time in his life. The idea of using scent as therapy would also become ingrained in his personal care routine – whenever he had a gruelling schedule and was highly stressed, he found relaxation and inner calm simply by indulging in the scent of a fragranced body care product.
The jasmine-based Siamese Water would become a best-selling scent of the brand’s, along with Andaman Sails, which features bergamot and mint. These are just two among the other Eastern-inspired fragrances that are used across the brand’s range of perfume oils, facial, bath and body care products.
EXPERT RECOMMENDATIONS
There’s more beyond the scent of a product that determines how pleasurable a product is to use – the texture and ease of usage are also important sensorial factors.
“Given Singapore’s warm and humid climate, which is very much like that of Bangkok, we find that the preferences of Singaporeans are very similar to that of our Thai customers. I would recommend something lighter in terms of fragrance – Andaman Sails, for example, is very fresh and light, making it ideal for wearing in hot weather and the daytime,” shared Siripark.
He also recommended the scented Antioxidant Milk Bath & Body Oil as a lightweight product to unwind and pamper oneself with – it is made with a plant-based oil that activates on contact with water, turning into a milky texture that absorbs easily into the skin.
His personal favourite Panpuri product to use is the Face Oil, which he credited for keeping his skin looking naturally youthful at age 50 this year. “I use the Face Oil all the time – it has a very light formulation, but it keeps my skin moisturised. It’s also done quite a good job at keeping the wrinkles away, as you can see,” he said, with a laugh.
When it comes to the scents, he admits that it’s hard for him to pick a favourite. “It’s like asking a parent to pick a favourite child, right? Every time I use Siamese Water, it reminds me of home and my childhood, but I also love the sandalwood-based fragrances, because they help me feel calm and centred,” he said.
WELLNESS AS A PART OF THE BIG PICTURE
Fragrances are not just a major part of his job, but also his own wellness routine. “Every morning, I would put on a scent and then do a little breathing exercise – it’s something that is influenced by my father. He would drive me to school when I was young, and we would often get stuck in these terrible traffic jams in Bangkok – during then, he taught me these breathing exercises to stay calm. It has since become a little ritual for me, as it really helps me stay grounded and start my day in a great frame of mind,” he shared.
With the growing worldwide interest in self-care, wellness products and services in recent years, and the acquisition of a stake in Panpuri by the Koss Group, the Thai brand is poised for global expansion.
“I don’t see wellness as a trend, but more of a permanent awareness that people are gaining. Especially after the COVID pandemic, and now that the world has become more stressful, I think we all are paying more attention to our health, and the link between mental, physical and also spiritual wellness. Not everyone has the time to go on a seven-day retreat to unwind, you see, so it’s about how we can build wellness into our daily rituals and routines,” said Siripark, on what people are seeking out these days, and how Panpuri might be an ideal alternative.
The Panpuri Sensorial Boutique Takashimaya Shopping Centre is located at #B1-51, open from 10am to 9.30pm daily.