Shopping in JB: 13 thrift stores to check out if you're on the hunt for a bargain

Vintage tees easily cost S$50 per piece in Singapore, but in Johor Bahru, a few Singapore dollars is all it takes to snag one from a thrift shop. No wonder bargain hunters and trendsetting hipsters are flocking across the border with fervour.

Two types of thrift shops exist – the carefully curated and the haphazardly stocked. The former comes with higher price tags but offers well-preserved goods and the luxury of air conditioning. Most of these shops are located in the heart of JB's old town, a short walk from City Square Mall, where the famed banana cakes from Hiap Joo Bakery can be found.

Meanwhile, the latter type of thrift shop is known as bundle shops, named for their hit-and-miss quality. With the exception of Japan Bundle, most of these outlets are not curated. Sifting through vast troves of clothing in various conditions for hidden gems can take hours, on top of the 30-minute car ride, but the prices are unbeatable.

One of the following stores will hit the spot, depending on what you're looking for in a thrift shop. Take the "brands" mentioned with a grain of salt, though. Their authenticity may be suspect, but this very element of uncertainty keeps things interesting.

1. REBIRTH INC

Rebirth Inc may be small, but it packs a punch in men's fashion. Its collection ranges from band tees and graphic tees featuring pop culture icons and movie franchises, to brands such as Carhartt, Vans and Champion.