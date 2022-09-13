These 8 TikTok beauty hacks actually work and take your beauty game higher

If you’ve ever aimed to create a sleek hairdo, only to have pesky short flyaways stick up all along your parting and ruin the look, this one’s for you.

Dental floss is all one needs to flatten these tiny hairs and have them stay in place – simply align the length of floss so that it’s parallel to the hair parting and then run it across the hair from the top to the sides of the head. The waxy coating on the floss transfers to your hair and thus keeps the “frizz” on your head flattened.

Want to give it a go? We suggest going for floss that doesn’t smell minty – it’ll definitely be weird even if it isn’t exactly an unpleasant scent. Or perhaps someone may want to try substituting dental floss with string that has hairspray sprayed liberally on it instead?

USING WHITE EYELINER TO CONTOUR THE NOSE