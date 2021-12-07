Top 10 TikTok beauty hacks of 2021 – from makeup to skincare to hair care

A spillover from 2020, the soap brow continued to reign in 2021 for its laminated brow effect.

Instead of turning to brow gels, the soap brow is a lot more low-maintenance. It only involves a spoolie brush and a bar of soap. Wet the spoolie with water, coat it in soap and brush (in an up and out motion) through the eyebrows for fluffy, full yet natural-looking brows.

The glycerin in soap coats the surface of the brow strands and keeps them in place. Beware that some soaps can cause a harsh reaction on sensitive skin – you’re better off sticking to formulas that have a pH-balance equivalent to our skin (that is between pH 4.8 to 6). And stay out of the rain or risk soap getting into your eyes. Ouch.