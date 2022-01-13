Is your closet a mess? How to sort clothes properly so nothing gets lost in the clutter

Unless you are one of the rare few who have mastered the art of maintaining a capsule wardrobe that works across occasions, you know what it feels like to have "nothing" to wear.

Resist the urge to shop for more clothes and instead, try reorganising your wardrobe.

Your overflowing closet holds more prospect than you're willing to admit. We don't mean garments you’re hanging on to that no longer fit you but the pieces you used to love to wear that are hidden from view and thus forgotten.

You’d be surprised at how many gems you can find when reorganising your wardrobe. And while you're at it, make it a priority to categorise clothes, bags, accessories and whatever bits and bobs for easy access. This fine-tuning will no doubt make getting dressed a much more efficient process.

Where to begin? Follow the advice from professional organisers Esther Tan from Your Tidy Half, and the team behind Orderly, Rae Zhang and Vanessa Yip.

START BY DECLUTTERING