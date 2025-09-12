Jenna Ortega's 'Tired Girl' look isn’t for everyone – dark circles be gone with these 7 expert fixes
Forget emphasising dark circles, puffiness and a dull complexion – even though it's trending, here are makeup pro tips to keep you looking fresh and youthful.
When it comes to beauty, we’re always talking about embracing one’s features.
But with the current “Tired Girl Aesthetics” trend, many might find it hard to follow suit. Instead of hiding fatigue, this beauty trend is celebrating the opposite by highlighting a dull complexion and dark under-eye circles.
And Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Addams is the poster girl.
The actress even wore the look, glammed up of course, on Netflix’s recent The Addams Family promotion tour.
“It feels like a form of cosplay and self-expression,” said Elain Lim, makeup artist and actress Jeanette Aw’s go-to for all things glam.
Lim also shared that the look Ortega spotted is a throwback to the 1990s supermodel look with bleached brows, smoky eyes and dark lips.
Makeup artist Benji Oo, who works with celebrities Sonia Chew and Ayden Sng as well as content creator Miki Rai, added that certain key points, like the sunken cheeks wouldn’t be something that many Asian women would want to embrace, as many prefer to look youthful rather than gaunt.
So while you might be game to embrace your dark circles, the reality is that the look is not suitable for every day, especially when you need to present a professional front at the office.
Instead of emphasising tiredness, here's how to tackle the key signs of fatigue.
1. DARK CIRCLES
To diminish the look of dark circles, both Lim and Oo advised using a colour corrector to neutralise the darkness of the under-eye area and a concealer to even out the discoloration.
“For dark circles with blue-purple undertones, use a salmon-peach colour corrector while green-yellow undertones should use a purple shade,” said Oo.
Start by using a concealer brush to lightly dab the colour corrector onto the inner and outer corners of the eyes, then with a finger puff, blend the colour inwards and towards the middle of the under-eye area. Then repeat the same with the concealer, said Lim.
To finish, set the area with a brightening powder, added Oo.
TRY: VISEE COLOR DUO TRICK EYE CONCEALER IN 01 RED TRICK, S$14
A dual palette, the colour corrector neutralises the dark circles while the concealer reduces its appearance, leaving a natural looking finish. It also contains moisturising actives to keep the area hydrated and smooth, preventing dryness and creasing.
Available at the official Visee store on Shopee.sg.
2. PUFFY EYES
Late nights and insufficient sleep can make eyes appear puffy in the mornings, especially if you have double or hooded eyelids, said Oo.
So when it comes to eye makeup, he advised choosing eyeshadows in cool tones and avoiding warm tones like orange and coral that can emphasise the puffiness. And go for a matte finish as shimmer can make the eyes look puffier, he added.
TRY: MAKEUP BY MARIO MASTER MATTES NEUTRAL EYESHADOW PALETTE, S$102
A neutral-toned eyeshadow palette featuring 12 buildable shades to help you create endless eye makeup looks with ease. Best bit? The matte finish also means less fallout, ensuring that your eyes look their best all day, every day.
Available at www.sephora.sg.
3. ASHEN COMPLEXION
For a quick and fuss-free fix, apply a pink or purple tone-up primer all over before base makeup to achieve a healthy glow, said Oo.
And when choosing your foundation, Lim advised using one with a warmer or neutral undertone to reduce any dullness and apply it with a thin and flat foundation brush.
“Ensure that both sides of the brush is evenly coated with foundation and sweep it across the face. Then with a cushion puff, pat the skin to help the foundation set and finish with a light dusting of loose powder over.”
TRY: JUDYDOLL UV DEFENSE TONE UP CREAM PRIMER SPF50+/PA+++ IN 01 PURPLE OR 03 PINK, S$22.90
A colour-correcting primer and sunscreen in one, this not only evens out and brightens a dull complexion but also protects against harmful UV rays. Lightweight and creates a smooth base to prep skin for makeup application after.
Available at www.watsons.com.sg.
4. PALE COMPLEXION
Restore warmth to a too-pale complexion with a peach-tone blush, said Lim.
For a youthful look, Oo recommended applying the blusher on the apples of the cheeks, under the eyes though not directly under as that can make the area look puffy. Alternatively, sweep the blusher at a slight upward angle along the cheek bones for a snatched defined finish.
TRY: JUNGSAEMMOOL ARTIST CUSHION BLUSH IN PEACH NECTAR, DEWY CORAL AND CORAL HALO, S$26 EACH
Get that lit-from-within flush with this skincare infused cushion blush. Whilst delivering a soft watercolour effect on the cheeks, it also soothes and hydrates with the use of hyaluronic acid, ceramides and panthenol.
Available at Jungsaemmool stores.
5. ENLARGED PORES
Late night doom scrolling and insufficient sleep can make fine lines and enlarged pores appear more obvious.
To address these signs of tiredness, Lim recommended using a blurring makeup base before foundation to help smooth out skin’s rough texture and give it a matte appearance.
Added Oo: “The more matte your skin is, the lesser the appearance of those enlarged pores will be as high shine finishes will only enhance their presence.”
And don’t forget to brush on loose powder after foundation to reduce any excess shine, said Lim.
TRY: CLE DE PEAU BEAUTE PORE-REFINING MATTIFYING VEIL SPF25/PA++, S$110
A lightweight primer that reduces the look the enlarged pore and mattifies the skin for a flawless finish. It also contains a Porous Matte Powder Complex that helps absorb excess sebum to keep complexion smooth and shine-free.
Available at Cle de Peau Beaute stores and counters.
6. NASOLABIAL LINES
Fatigue can also make lines, such as nasolabial lines – the lines that run from the sides of the nose to the corners of the mouth, on the face more obvious.
To lessen its appearance, Lim recommended doing facial yoga. “Drink some water, and before swallowing, hold the water in your mouth, moving it from side to side, pushing it to fill the area where the lines sit.”
And when doing your base makeup, dab and blend concealer along the nasolabial lines. “Choose a concealer with brightening properties to help ‘lift’ the depressed lines so they doesn’t appear as defined,” Lim added.
TRY: RARE BEAUTY LIQUID TOUCH BRIGHTENING CONCEALER, S$40
This medium-to-full coverage concealer hides blemishes, dark circles and redness while brightening the area at the same time. Its botanical blend of lotus, white water lily and gardenia extracts soothe the skin, and it’s sweat-resistant, making it ideal for Singapore’s humid weather.
Available at www.sephora.sg.
7. DRY AND DOWNTURNED LIPS
Nourish and hydrate dry and cracked lips with a tinted lip balm or coloured gloss, said Lim. “The shine makes the lips look more plumped and takes attention from the downturned appearance.”
In addition, avoid darker lip colours as this can make you look more tired, and opt for light or cheerful shades instead, she added.
TRY: CHANEL SUBLIMAGE L’EXTRAIT HUILE LEVRES, S$458
Keep lips soft and supple with this nourishing lip oil. An overnight repair, it’s powered by Vanilla Planifolia and Swertia extracts to strengthen and hydrate lips, revealing a fuller and more youthful looking pout in the morning. The lip oil comes in a leather sheath with gold lame tweed specially woven by the prestigious Maison Lesage.
Available at Chanel Fragrance & Beauty boutiques and counters.