Tissot releases a classically styled solar-powered watch with a 14-month battery life

In our productivity-obsessed, time-starved era, anything that simplifies life is welcome. In the realm of timekeeping, this can be tricky.

Mechanical watches, while beautiful and steeped in tradition, demand frequent winding, adjustments and maintenance. Quartz models offer precision and years of battery life but eventually require replacements. Smartwatches function more as wearable taskmasters, bombarding users with notifications while rarely impressing with distinctive design.

For a genuine wear-and-forget experience, solar-powered watches emerge as the ideal solution – and Tissot's new PRC 100 Solar delivers this convenience with remarkable style.