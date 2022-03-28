Smartwatch with a Swiss touch: This solar-powered hybrid watch offers the best of both worlds

In 2004, it launched the High T, a completely digital offering made in partnership with Microsoft that worked with the tech giant’s FM radio-based MSN Direct to receive information such as news, messages and more.

This may make Tissot look uncharacteristically late to the connected watch space, but we think it entered at just the right time, because now it can appeal to those who want the experience of wearing a Swiss-made watch without the full suite of attention-enslaving apps and features of the current generation of wearables.

First of all, it looks and feels more like a timepiece than a trendy piece of tech. Its 47.5mm by 15.3mm case is crafted from titanium, a material even high-end brands have come to favour for its lightness and hypoallergenic properties. Ceramic – another favourite in the premium watch category – was used to make the bezel because its hardness renders them nearly impervious to scratches, and its colour and shine won’t fade over time.

Secondly, connecting the watch to a smartphone is entirely optional. The interface can be controlled via two pushers, an electronic crown and a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal touch screen. A long press on the pusher at 2 o’clock will activate the tactile crystal, while holding down the pusher at 4 o’clock acts like a back button that will take you to the home screen.

When the watch is in “Connected” mode, notifications (such as calls, weather, texts, emails and apps like WhatsApp and Instagram) can be read at the bottom of the dial, and while the small space means you likely won’t be able to read entire messages, it’s enough to provide a glimpse of what’s incoming.