Their handbags were popular in the 1990s – now, Tocco Toscano’s young boss is reviving the family business

Growing up, Joseph Lor spent a lot of time around women’s handbags. But there’s nothing odd about that, given that he is the successor to homegrown leather goods brand Tocco Toscano.

“Having been on the sales floor with my father since I was a kid, I learnt the ins and outs of the business, and how the industry operated as a whole,” the 37-year-old shared.

The brand is a familiar one to many of us in Singapore, a department-store staple that those who are old enough to be buying handbags in the 1990s would know. Others who are younger might recall their mothers or aunts owning one of its classic designs back then.