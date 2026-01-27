How Singapore bag label Tow Tow uses 3D printing to create playful leather designs
Instead of traditional hardware, Tow Tow incorporates 3D printing into its lineup of colourful and cheerful bag designs.
When Clarissa Kang and Lau Weifang, both 35, were conceptualising their leather bag brand Tow Tow (pronounced “tao tao”) in 2019, they had a plan: To create something distinctive and “playable” in the leather goods space.
“The name Tow Tow captured the quirky, playful energy of the brand. (We wanted) something light-hearted, memorable and not too serious,” recalled Kang.
But conventional hardware choices in stainless steel, silver, and brass felt at odds with the playful, design-driven aesthetics they had in mind. So, Kang started experimenting with 3D printing to create her own.
A former furniture product designer, she took to it naturally. “I liked that 3D printing allows you to see your creation very tangibly,” she told CNA Lifestyle. “Eventually, I started refining that craft and got better at it.”
ENDLESS POSSIBILITIES
Kang believes that Tow Tow could be the first bagmaker in Singapore to fully embrace 3D printing as part of its final product.
“There are other craft makers that use 3D printing to create jigs (specialised tools in 3D printing) and stencils to assist them in the craft-making process, but using 3D printed hardware as a ‘final’ product, in place of metal hardware, I would like to think we’re currently the only bag maker to ‘blend’ leather and 3D printing.”
The 3D printing process involves three key steps: Conceptualisation of the design, building a 3D model using specialised software, and then printing multiple prototypes to test and refine each piece of hardware.
Unlike traditional hardware that relies on fixed metal moulds from factories, 3D printing lets the duo play with colours, shapes and designs. The hardware on the Jar bag, for instance, features a twist clasp that is inspired by – yes, you guessed it – jars. The Funnel bag, on the other hand, features a beehive-shaped magnetic clasp.
This imaginative approach means the brand can offer customised bags and create unique charms. To date, Tow Tow’s hardware comes in 52 varieties, designed to match 23 leather colourways.
While fans are drawn to the brand’s cheery, eye-catching designs, many also appreciate how light the bags feel. Typical metal hardware weighs around 100 grams, whereas Tow Tow’s versions – made from lightweight Polylactic Acid (PLA) and Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) – come in at just 10 to 50 grams.
“Since our early days of starting out, we’ve received a lot of positive feedback that our bags are very light as compared to other leather bags with metal hardware,” she said.
MADE TO ORDER
For the first two years of business, the brand existed solely online, selling cardholders, wallets, phone holders and their signature Pail bucket bag.
As response grew over time, Kang decided to take a leap of faith. In October, she left her full-time job to focus on Tow Tow. “The brand was slowly gaining momentum, and I had just given birth. Balancing motherhood, a full-time job, and a growing side project was becoming increasingly challenging. So I decided to take a chance on Tow Tow,” she shared.
“We release two new bags every year as well as accessories like cardholders, wallets and handphone straps,” said Kang. “We are not the fastest growing because we design our bags wholly ourselves. Besides fulfilling orders and other operational requirements, we also set aside protected time to develop new bags.”
The brand’s customisation programme, launched in 2022, allows customers to personalise their bags according to their whims. Using a stencil that provides a clear outline of the bag’s silhouette, customers can visualise its shape and then choose their preferred hardware in the colour combinations they desire.
For now, custom bags are available only at Tow Tow’s roving pop-up events. The typical lead time ranges from two to five weeks, depending on the volume of requests.
Looking ahead, the brand has its sights set beyond Singapore, with plans for pop-ups in Thailand, Australia, South Korea and Japan.
Kang shared: “We’ll also collaborate with other artists to explore the intersection of our craft with theirs. And we hope to introduce new silhouettes and bags to refine the customisation experience for our customers.”