How Singapore bag label Tow Tow uses 3D printing to create playful leather designs

When Clarissa Kang and Lau Weifang, both 35, were conceptualising their leather bag brand Tow Tow (pronounced “tao tao”) in 2019, they had a plan: To create something distinctive and “playable” in the leather goods space.

“The name Tow Tow captured the quirky, playful energy of the brand. (We wanted) something light-hearted, memorable and not too serious,” recalled Kang.

But conventional hardware choices in stainless steel, silver, and brass felt at odds with the playful, design-driven aesthetics they had in mind. So, Kang started experimenting with 3D printing to create her own.